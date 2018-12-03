Soyuz MS-11 docking International Space Station

3 December 2018 23:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Soyuz MS-11 is docking the International Space Station after the spacecraft successfully separated from the Soyuz-FG rocket earlier in the day, Sputnik reported.

Cosmonaut of Roscosmos Oleg Kononenko, astronauts of NASA and the Canadian space agency Ann McClain and David Saint-Jacques make up the mission that is planned to last for 194 days.

On October 11, a rocket carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague malfunctioned about two minutes after the liftoff, sending their escape capsule into a steep fall back to Earth.

