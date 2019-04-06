6 killed, 21 injured in bus-truck collision in SW Pakistan

At least six people, including a woman, were killed and 21 others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a bus in Khuzdar district of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, an official said, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Deputy Commissioner of Khuzdar Muhammad Ilyas Kibzai told media that an over speeding truck collided with a passenger bus coming from the opposite direction at the National Highway in Kaheer area of Khuzdar.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital in Khuzdar.

The official said an emergency had been imposed in the Khuzdar hospital and the best available facilities of treatment were being provided to the injured.

The death toll might further rise because several injured were in critical condition at the intensive care unit of the hospital, said the official.

The ill-fated bus was heading towards the southern port city of Karachi from the southwest provincial capital of Quetta.

The bus was shattered completely after the speedy truck shoved it from the highway.

