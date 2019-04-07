At least 6 shot, including 2 kids, in drive-by at family gathering in Englewood

At least six people were wounded, including an 8-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening that targeted a family gathering in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, Trend reports citing Chinago Sun-Times.

Gunfire erupted at 6:21 p.m. at a barbecue in the 6300 block of South Seeley, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. The shots were fired from a red Chevrolet Equinox.

Both children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, authorities said. The boy was struck in his back and chest, and the girl was shot in the shin, police said.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in her shoulder and chest, while a 42-year-old man was shot twice in his hip, police said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the woman was in critical condition, and the man’s condition was stabilized.

The gunfire also hit a 23-year-old man in his foot and a 28-year-old man in the shoulder, police said. They were both taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized. The older man was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Witnesses were not cooperating with investigators, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. Detectives are reviewing footage from nearby surveillance cameras but had little physical evidence to work with at the scene.

The family was celebrating the upcoming birth of a child, authorities said.

The mother and grandmother of the wounded 8-year-old boy were seen waiting outside Comer, both of them visibly distressed. The mother, whose shirt was stained with blood, was crying out for her child.

“He’s just a baby, he’s just a baby,” the mother said, as tears flowed down her face.

The grandmother told reporters the boy was in surgery.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded at another shooting at 8 p.m. at 73rd and Racine. Two males walked up from a vacant lot where the boy was sitting and opened fire, police said. The car drove to 69th and Racine where paramedics were called. The boy’s condition was not immediately available.

