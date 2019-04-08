Plane with 317 people on board makes emergency landing in Taiwan

8 April 2019 08:21 (UTC+04:00)

An aircraft of Hong Kong's Cathay Dragon airlines with 317 people on board made an emergency landing in southern Taiwan city of Kaohsiung due to smoke in the engine, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Taiwan Central News Agency said that the jet was scheduled to fly from Kaohsiung to Hong Kong, took off at 8:02 a.m. local time (00:02 GMT) on Monday, however, returned shortly after takeoff due to smoke in the right engine.

The news agency said that after a fuel dump the plane landed safely at 8:31 a.m.

A cause of the incident is being investigated. Meanwhile, it has been suggested that a bird strike could be a cause.

Recently, the United Airlines plane also made an urgent emergency landing at greater Washington's Dulles International Airport because of the weird and nauseating smell. The incident occurred with the aircraft Boeing 737, en route from Baltimore-Washington Airport (BWI) to San Francisco.

