According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a 5.3-magnitude quake has occurred near the Big Island of Hawaii, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

However, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre of the National Weather Service has noted there is no tsunami danger.

At the moment, no victims or major damage have been reported, the quake, however, was felt by many people in the area.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news