Over 2 mln Somalis to be in food crisis by July: UN agency warns

18 June 2019 03:42 (UTC+04:00)

The number of Somalis in crisis and emergency levels of food insecurity is estimated to reach 2.2 million by July, the UN humanitarian agency, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The number marked an increase of 29 percent on projections taken in February, according to a Somalia Humanitarian Dashboard released by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

In addition, delayed heavy rains and related flash flooding have resulted in the destruction or damage to crops, infrastructure, housing and livestock, according to the OCHA.

"The lack of clean water is further heightening the risk of waterborne disease outbreaks, while drought-induced displacement is on the rise, with over 60,000 people displaced since the beginning of the year," it said.

A recent UN report estimates a 40 percent to 50 percent decline in crop production in Somalia, compared to the long-term average, especially in northern and central regions.

