UK PM candidate Johnson says he backs Hong Kong people 'every inch of the way'

Boris Johnson, who could be Britain’s prime minister by the end of the month, said he backed the people of Hong Kong every inch of the way and cautioned China that the “one country, two systems” should not be cast aside, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Britain has repeatedly pressed China to honor its commitments to protect freedoms in Hong Kong after police fired tear gas to disperse protesters rallying in the former British colony against a now-suspended extradition bill.

Hong Kong has been rocked in recent weeks by the largest protests in China since crowds demonstrated against the bloody suppression of pro-democracy activists in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in June 1989.

“The people of Hong Kong are perfectly within their rights to be very skeptical, very anxious about proposals for extradition to the mainland that could be politically motivated, that could be arbitrary and could infringe their human rights,” Johnson told Reuters in an interview.

“So yes I do support them and I will happily speak up for them and back them every inch of the way,” the former foreign secretary said. “And I would stress to our friends in Beijing that the ‘one country, two systems’ approach has worked, is working and should not be cast aside.”

Late on Monday, hundreds of protesters in the territory besieged, and broke into, the legislature after a demonstration marking the anniversary of its 1997 return to Chinese rule.

The turbulence in Hong Kong was triggered by an extradition bill critics say will undermine Hong Kong’s much-cherished independent judiciary and give Beijing powers to prosecute activists in mainland courts, which are controlled by the Communist Party.

Britain’s relations with China under outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May have also been complicated by a disagreement with Washington over whether to ban China’s Huawei from 5G telecommunications networks as a security risk.

