South Korean political leaders vow to work together to resolve Japan dispute

18 July 2019 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and leaders of the country’s major political parties vowed on Thursday to work together to resolve a worsening political and economic dispute with Japan, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Moon met leaders of five parties to discuss Japan’s recent export restrictions on some high-tech materials used by major South Korean companies, as well as a dispute over Japan’s wartime use of forced laborers.

The political leaders said that Japan’s export curbs were an “unjust economic retaliation” and agreed to work together to mitigate the impact the dispute may have on the South Korean economy, they said in a joint statement after the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan urges G7 to think beyond existing rules in dealing with Libra
Other News 08:46
Fire at animation studio in Japan's Kyoto leaves dozens injured
Other News 08:21
Japanese official says negotiators working hard on U.S.-Japan trade deal
US 07:42
Kazakhstan interested in Japanese expertise in seismic-resistant construction (Exclusive)
Economy 17 July 15:40
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for purchase of polypropylene thread
Tenders 17 July 12:03
North Korea says nuclear talks at risk if U.S.-South Korea exercises go ahead
Other News 16 July 13:24
Latest
Azerbaijani chocolate products may appear in US
Economy 16:16
President Aliyev: I hope that we will make joint efforts for further expansion of Azerbaijan-EU relations
Politics 16:15
Azerbaijani confectionery factory eyes to increase production volumes
Economy 16:03
Azerbaijani bread producer company eyes to open new store in Baku
Economy 16:02
Lufthansa plane evacuated at Belgrade airport after bomb threat call
Other News 15:58
Cargo transportation up in Azerbaijan
Economy 15:50
Turkmenistan aims to strengthen multi-vector co-op with EU - president
Economy 15:48
Turkey’s former PM Ahmet Davutoglu doesn’t exclude creation of new political party
Turkey 15:35
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss joint satellite project - minister (Exclusive)
Economy 15:29