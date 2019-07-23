China's Neolix to trial autonomous vehicles in Saudi, UAE

23 July 2019 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

China’s Neolix has signed a preliminary agreement with Middle East e-commerce company noon to trial autonomous vehicles in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Neolix will build driverless vehicles customized to the region’s weather conditions, where temperatures can soar above 50 degrees Celsius in the summer, noon said in a statement on Tuesday.

Noon, a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s sovereign Public Investment Fund and Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar, will focus on ‘last mile delivery’ of the vehicles in select areas of Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the next few weeks, the company added.

It did not give trial dates for Saudi Arabia.

Neolix and noon signed the agreement during the state visit of Emirati crown prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to China.

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing signed an agreement on Monday with Symphony Investment, which is funded by Middle Eastern companies including Dubai’s Emaar Properties, to open a joint venture headquarters in Abu Dhabi that will “promote sharing economy and internet consumer services in the region.”

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is considering joining the venture, a Didi statement said, without giving further details.

Uber and Careem, which Uber is buying, are the largest ride-hailing operators in the Middle East.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey intends to bring trade turnover with Uzbekistan to $2 B
Economy 13:21
World’s top LNG importer to change by 2022
Oil&Gas 13:13
U.S. sanctions Chinese oil buyer over alleged Iran violations
Iran 10:09
Chinese CODA to provide access of Uzbek products to US market
Economy 09:48
China June pork imports surge 62.8% from a year earlier
Other News 09:20
Gas poisoning kills 5 in north China
China 06:33
Latest
Net profit of Azerbaijan’s Gunay Bank grows
Economy 15:08
Boris Johnson elected as Prime Minister in Tory leadership election
Other News 15:08
Azerbaijani Labor Ministry to purchase apartments for veterans of Karabakh War via tender
Tenders 15:05
Bakcell continues showing outstanding results in terms of responses to customer inquiries in social mediaAnchor
Business 15:00
EDB's investments in Kazakhstan exceed 40% of bank's portfolio
Finance 14:59
Azerbaijani gymnastics coach at EYOF Baku 2019: We'll try to win medals
Society 14:48
Azerbaijani wrestlers gain victories at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 14:43
Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan increases assets by over 11%
Finance 14:40
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for electrical equipment supply
Tenders 14:37