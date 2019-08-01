UK's Javid: our economy is strong enough to cope with no-deal Brexit

1 August 2019 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

The United Kingdom’s economy is strong enough to cope with a no-deal Brexit and while the government wants a better divorce deal it will exit on Oct. 31 without a deal unless the European Union agrees to a better one, finance minister Sajid Javid said, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“Our economy is fundamentally strong, so today we can make many choices,” Javid said. “We can choose to invest in schools, our hospitals, our fantastic police, for example, but we can also prepare to exit the EU and if that means leaving with no deal that is exactly what we are going to do.”

“We have been clear we want to get a deal, but it has to be a different deal, a good deal, one that abolishes this undemocratic backstop, and if we cannot remove that backstop then we have to leave with no deal and we will be ready to do that,” Javid said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Lari’s devaluation can cause oil products' price hikes
Oil&Gas 16:57
Georgia to export unrefined sunflower oil to California
Economy 15:25
National Bank of Georgia plans to start interventions of foreign exchange market
Economy 12:58
Rise of electricity, gas tariffs in Georgia inevitable?
Economy 12:06
Britain to spend an extra £2.1 billion on no-deal Brexit planning
Other News 11:12
Prices in Georgia expected to increase
Economy 31 July 18:49
Latest
Losses of Azerbaijani bank increases almost 8 times
Finance 17:29
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry: agricultural production up by 13 percent over 6 months
Business 17:27
Irish PM sees security, constitutional threats in no-deal Brexit
Europe 17:25
Azerbaijan’s tank crew members prepare for participating in "Tank Biathlon" contest (PHOTO)
Politics 17:25
Central Bank: Surplus exceeds $1B in Azerbaijani domestic foreign exchange market
Business 17:09
Income of Russian Beeline in Uzbekistan increases by over 10%
Economy 17:06
Measures to start pigs meat export discussed in Kazakhstan
Economy 17:03
Lari’s devaluation can cause oil products' price hikes
Oil&Gas 16:57
Turkey's State Administration of Water Resources to buy electrical goods via tender
Turkey 16:47