I'm not afraid of a no-deal Brexit, Britain's finance minister says

9 August 2019 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Britain’s finance minister said on Friday he wanted to clinch a sensible Brexit deal with the European Union but if that was not possible then he was not frightened by a no-deal exit, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“If it comes to no deal, it’s not anything that I’m frightened of, I’m not worried about, I think we will be ready for it, we will get through it, and we will come out stronger and even more resilient,” Sajid Javid told Sky.

He said Britain wanted to get a “sensible” Brexit deal but it was right to prepare for a no-deal divorce from the European Union.

