Pelosi skeptical about Trump migration plan for El Salvador

10 August 2019 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised concern about El Salvador’s ability to cope with a tough migration deal being pursued by the Trump Administration as she led a U.S. congressional mission to the Central American country on Friday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

On the second leg of a bipartisan delegation to the region, Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers criticized Donald Trump’s immigration agenda at a time when the Republican president is pushing Mexico and Central America to clamp down on asylum-seekers.

The group raised skepticism about an agreement aimed at curbing migrant flows which the White House is seeking with El Salvador and Honduras, similar to one reached with Guatemala late last month under the threat of economic sanctions.

“I don’t consider it a solution,” Pelosi said. “When we were in Guatemala yesterday, we asked what the terms were of that agreement and they said it hasn’t really been written down, we haven’t seen what that is. So I think it remains to be seen as to whether that is even a good idea and I would not encourage it.”

Under that deal, Guatemala agreed to become a so-called “safe third country,” meaning migrants would be required to seek asylum in Guatemala rather than in the United States.

Guatemala suffers from rampant poverty and violence, and critics question its capacity to handle a surge in asylum applications from its impoverished, crime-wracked neighbors, El Salvador and Honduras, which Pelosi will visit on Saturday.

Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas, added: “We are of the opinion that it would be very difficult to do this, and for that reason we would like to do everything ... to not have this type of deal.”

Pelosi and other members of the delegation denounced the Trump Administration’s policy of separating migrant families, which she called “totally completely unacceptable.”

Some also criticized the administration’s efforts to remove 200,000 Salvadorans from the United States by revoking their residency under a so-called Temporary Protected Status.

“El Salvador would not be able to absorb all those who are in the United States at this time,” said Lucille Roybal-Allard, a Democratic representative from California.

Representative Jim McGovern, a Democrat from Massachusetts, offered a stark assessment of U.S. foreign policy around El Salvador’s 1980-1992 civil war, which pitted leftist rebels against a string of U.S.-backed military governments.

Speaking at the University of Central America, site of a 1989 murder of Jesuit priests during the war, McGovern said:

“We took sides in that war, we provided a lot of military assistance, including to those who murdered these Jesuits without conditioning them on human rights.

“When the war ended, our aid dropped dramatically. We should have stayed and helped this country rebuild. We did not,” he added. “We deported gang members back to El Salvador, we have a moral obligation to this country.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says U.S., China still talking on trade but not ready for a deal
US 9 August 23:56
Trump says North Korea's Kim sent 'very beautiful letter'; new meeting possible
US 9 August 22:01
U.S. asks South Korea to send troops to Strait of Hormuz
Other News 9 August 15:11
Expert: Uncertainty in oil market to remain till late 2019
Oil&Gas 9 August 13:40
Biden seeks to keep edge as 2020 Democrats flood Iowa
Other News 9 August 12:24
Huawei says tough to meet No.1 smartphone vendor goal due to U.S. curbs
Other News 9 August 11:51
Latest
Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank announces tender for maintenance work
Tenders 10:54
Egyptian company to launch enterprise in Uzbek Fergana region
Economy 10:20
Iran's plan to barter Vacuum Bottom for bitumen falls flat
Economy 10:19
Iran to increase petrochemical production to 2.5 million tons
Oil&Gas 10:09
Iran's Rouhani inaugurates major water supply projects
Iran 10:03
North Korea's two short-range missiles in show of force, more can come: South Korea
Other News 09:58
Minister: Iran ready to provide its ports for Tajikistan
Economy 09:47
Length of Istanbul’s railways to be extended
Turkey 09:44
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42