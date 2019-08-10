Tanzania tanker blast kills dozens as crowds siphon fuel

10 August 2019 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

A fuel tanker exploded in Tanzania on Saturday, killing dozens as flames ripped through crowds that had gathered to siphon petrol from it, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

State broadcaster TBC Taifa said 57 people were killed and 65 injured.

Video clips from the accident scene circulating on social media showed the charred remains of dozens of young men. Footage from before the explosion showed a large crowd collecting liquid from puddles in yellow jerry cans after the vehicle crashed.

“The situation is really bad. Many people died, here even those who were not stealing fuel because this is a busy place,” Daniel Ngogo, an eye witness, told Reuters.

“The fire was huge and it was challenging to rescue victims. I have seen about 65 to 70 people being rescued because the fire was fast spreading across the accident area.”

The explosion occurred in Morogoro, a settlement around 200 km (120 miles) west of the capital Dar es Salaam.

“We have been saddened by reports of an accident involving a fuel truck in Morogoro, which caught fire and burned several people,” government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said on Twitter.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Explosion occurs in military warehouse in Turkey’s Hatay
Turkey 9 August 09:18
At Least 16 Killed, 21 Injured In Explosion at Cancer Institute in Cairo (UPDATED)
Arab World 5 August 04:14
Iran seizes Iraqi oil tanker smuggling fuel in Gulf
Iran 4 August 22:10
Two South Africans killed in Tanzania plane crash, official says
Other News 4 August 10:47
Britain tells Iran: release ship to 'come out of the dark'
Iran 29 July 14:15
4 Syrian soldiers killed in landmine explosions in Sweida province
World 29 July 02:45
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Adha
Politics 14:09
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 13:53
President of Uzbekistan to visit Great Britain
Economy 13:52
EAEU countries to increase agricultural goods output
Economy 13:44
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 13:41
Death toll from India floods rises to 95, hundreds of thousands evacuated
Other News 13:28
Uzbek Neftegazinvest extends tender for purchase of materials
Tenders 13:10
Japan intends to expand investment co-op with Uzbekistan
Economy 13:08
Georgia's energy sector remains one of most investment-friendly sectors
Economy 13:06