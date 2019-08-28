Morocco seizes over 460 kg of cannabis

28 August 2019 01:25 (UTC+04:00)

Moroccan security services have seized over 460 kg of cannabis at the Tangier-Med Port and arrested two people, according to the Moroccan police in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The banned substance was concealed inside a car that was heading for Spain.

The driver, a 38-year-old Moroccan man, and his female companion were arrested and placed under investigative custody, the police said.

Despite efforts in the past decade to crack down on cannabis farming, Morocco remains the world's largest producer of cannabis resin.

According to the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime's World Drug Report 2016, Morocco ranked first among 129 countries in terms of cannabis production over the period 2009-2014, followed by Afghanistan, Lebanon, India and Pakistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Aliyev congratulates King of Morocco
Politics 30 July 13:11
Morocco arrests 5 IS suspects
Other News 27 July 19:47
1,357 killed in road accidents in Morocco during Jan.-April
Other News 13 June 01:39
Morocco arrests 3 IS suspects
Other News 3 June 23:34
About 250 migrants rescued by Moroccan coast guard over weekend
Other News 28 May 05:28
3 dead, 14 injured in road accident in northern Morocco
Other News 26 May 01:02
Latest
Gas will start running to Turkey via TurkStream by yearend, says Putin
Russia 00:38
Belgium hit by third heat wave in a year
Europe 27 August 23:59
Russia, Turkey drafting agreement to expand settlements in national currencies, says Putin
Russia 27 August 23:17
Erdogan says Turkey wants to continue defense cooperation with Russia
Turkey 27 August 22:45
5 killed in east China tunnel fire
China 27 August 22:11
Italy closes sea borders for yet another rescue ship with migrants
Europe 27 August 21:35
Spheres of interest for cooperation of European business with Kazakhstan revealed (Exclusive)
Economy 27 August 21:02
Tbilisi: Harmony of antiquity with modernity (PHOTO)
South Caucasus 27 August 19:21
Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply
Finance 27 August 19:17