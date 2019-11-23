Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's $10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft

23 November 2019 08:14 (UTC+04:00)

Amazon.com Inc on Friday filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims contesting the Pentagon’s award of an up to $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft Corp, Trend reports citing Reuters.

An Amazon spokesman said that the company filed a complaint and supplemental motion for discovery. The filing was under seal.

“The Complaint and related filings contain source selection sensitive information, as well as AWS’s proprietary information, trade secrets, and confidential financial information, the public release of which would cause either party severe competitive harm,” Amazon said in a court document seeking a protective order.

“The record in this bid protest likely will contain similarly sensitive information.”

Last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper rejected any suggestion of bias in the Pentagon’s decision to award Microsoft the contract after Amazon announced plans to challenge it.

Amazon was considered a favorite for the contract, part of a broader digital modernization process of the Pentagon, before Microsoft emerged as the surprise winner.

The company has previously said that politics got in the way of a fair contracting process. U.S. President Donald Trump has long criticized Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Microsoft granted license to export 'mass-market' software to Huawei
World 22 November 04:00
Microsoft updates terms on data privacy amid EU probe
US 18 November 11:51
Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded
US 16 November 06:53
Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
US 15 November 22:03
U.S. defense chief rejects Amazon's accusations of bias in cloud contract
US 15 November 11:19
Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
US 15 November 10:35
Latest
Uzbekistan receives more gas from two fields
Oil&Gas 09:23
Australia gives $300 million loan to Papua New Guinea
Other News 09:23
12 killed, 10 hurt as minibus overturns in India
Other News 08:51
Three Colombia police killed in bombing after thousands gather for renewed protests
Other News 08:35
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude rocks Kuril Islands
Other News 07:39
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva had joint dinner with Chairperson of Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia (PHOTO)
Politics 07:01
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Russian President Vladimir Putin (PHOTO)
Politics 07:01
13 sailors missing as boat sinks off Moroccan coast
Other News 06:50
Number of active U.S. drilling rigs declines slightly this week
US 06:02