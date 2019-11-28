Islamic State says it caused French army helicopter collision in Mali

28 November 2019 23:02 (UTC+04:00)

Islamic State said on Thursday that its West African branch had caused a helicopter collision in Mali in which 13 French soldiers were killed this week, but it did not provide any evidence for its claim, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) said the helicopters collided after one of them retreated under fire from ISWAP fighters, according to a statement shared by U.S.-based SITE, which monitors jihadist websites.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran dismisses French comments about nuclear deal's dispute mechanism
Nuclear Program 15:27
Angela Merkel calls for Europe to agree on China 5G policy
Europe 27 November 13:38
French retailer enters Uzbekistan to have larger presence in Central Asia (Exclusive)
Business 27 November 08:59
French troops pursuing Mali militants killed in helicopter collision
Europe 26 November 21:40
Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee: Inspections of goods reduced by 70% (PHOTO)
Economy 26 November 20:18
French Mali troops died after 'Tigre' and 'Cougar' helicopters collided
Other News 26 November 14:04
Latest
Boris Johnson's Conservatives raise record UK campaign funds
Europe 22:16
Prayers, candles and blood at makeshift Baghdad martyrs' museum
Arab World 21:43
EBRD talks expansion into Uzbekistan’s regions (Exclusive)
Business 21:35
Azerbaijani company talks on progress in road construction project in Kyrgyzstan
Business 21:27
Uruguay opposition claims victory in presidential vote, official candidate concedes
Other News 21:19
Expert talks necessary factors for introducing and using renewable energy in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 20:51
Top 5 countries importing Azerbaijan’s non-oil products for 10 months
Business 20:41
Azerbaijan's export of satellite services increases
ICT 20:36
Ranking of private exporters in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector in 10 months 2019
Finance 20:35