At least 13 people dead, 50 injured in bus crash in Mexico

6 December 2019 04:14 (UTC+04:00)

At least 13 people died and 50 were injured after a passenger bus rammed into a bridge support beam and rolled over on Thursday in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The accident occurred on the Delicias-Saucillo highway, the ADN40 broadcaster said.

According to various local media reports, citing eyewitnesses and emergency services, the bus crashed into the bridge support beam and rolled over, resulting in severe injuries and casualties.

Ten people were killed on the spot, and 32 more were hospitalized. Three people were later found to have died in the hospitals.
Every year, about 400,000 road accidents take place across Mexico, in which approximately 16,000 people die.

