Al-Shabab kills 10 people in Kenyan border town

7 December 2019 02:43 (UTC+04:00)

At least ten people were killed and several others injured after Islamist extremist group, al-Shabab, ambushed a commuter bus in northeast Kenya on Friday evening, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Stephen Ngetich, Wajir county police commander, said the militants ambushed a Medina Bus which was traveling from Nairobi to Mandera in the northeast region and killed Christians onboard.

Ngetich said the incident took place in an area between Wargadadud and Kutulu town in Wajir County at around 5 p.m.

"I can confirm there was an attack on the bus which was en route to Mandera from Nairobi. Most of the people targeted are non-locals. We are pursuing the attackers," Ngetich said.

He said the bus is currently at the police station as an investigation into the incident is underway.

Witnesses said three non-locals or Christians managed to escape, one unhurt.

Preliminary reports indicate that the majority of the victims are police officers who were going back to their duty stations in Elwak and Mandera near the border with Somalia.

The unconfirmed report reveals the militants suspected to have crossed from neighboring Somalia separated the passengers into two groups before shooting the non-locals.

Kenya's northeastern region has borne the brunt of grenade and gun attacks in the last several years since Kenya took its troops to Somalia in 2011 to fight the al-Shabab.

Many people, majority of whom non-locals or Christians, have as a result lost their lives with others left with permanent injuries.

Al-Shabab has since changed tactics and resorted to abductions and using improvised explosive devices to carry out attacks in parts of the Coast and northeastern regions, according to police.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kenya mulls human-wildlife conflict compensation insurance scheme
Other News 4 December 02:57
Death toll from Kenyan landslide reaches 43 as rescue efforts continue
Other News 25 November 06:05
Kenyan president urges African leaders to invest in youth to spur development
Other News 16 November 01:53
At least 11 killed in banditry attack in northern Kenya
Other News 6 November 21:45
At least 10 Kenyan police killed by bomb near Somali border
Other News 13 October 00:49
Six killed, 9 others injured in road accident in Kenya
Other News 1 September 14:51
Latest
German bank loans Morocco 61 mln USD to help drinking water supply
Europe 01:55
6.1-magnitude quake hits 160km WNW of Hihifo, Tonga: USGS
Other News 01:12
France rejects U.S. proposal on international tax reform
Europe 00:46
Half of Italians want 'strongman' in power, survey shows
Europe 6 December 23:59
Mogherini: EU doesn’t recognize constitutional framework within which so-called “elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 December 21:59
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh protests against illegal visits of MEPs to occupied lands (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 December 21:00
Petrol price hike affects Iran's foreign exchange market
Oil&Gas 6 December 20:48
Turkey’s trade with Kyrgyzstan grows
Turkey 6 December 20:32
Istanbul - most car-heavy city in Turkey
Turkey 6 December 20:27