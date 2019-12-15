62 arrested for illegal mining in Ghana

Police said Saturday that 62 people were arrested on suspicion of illegal mining at the western Ghanaian town of Kenyasi, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The move came after a series of complaints from an international gold firm, Newmont Goldcorp, over the incursions of illegal miners into their concession in Kenyasi.

Kwaku Buadu Peprah, a regional police commander who led the operation, said that they clamped down on the illegal mining activities at around 4 a.m. in the morning (GMT 0400).

The suspects, including two women, would be arraigned on Monday, he said.

As one of the largest gold producers and exporters in Africa, Ghana has been waging a war against illegal mining, which has caused pollution of major water bodies in mineral-rich territories.

