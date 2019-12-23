Sixteen inmates killed in latest bout of prison mayhem in Honduras

23 December 2019 08:22 (UTC+04:00)

At least 16 Honduran inmates were killed during a fight between armed gangs of prisoners on Sunday, officials said, the second outbreak of violence to hit Honduras’ beleaguered jails in the past few days, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The deaths took place in Honduras’ El Porvenir penitentiary, about 43 miles (70 km) east of the capital Tegucigalpa, and follow an incident in which 18 inmates were killed during a fight between gangs at a prison in the northern port city of Tela.

Fights in the Central American country’s overcrowded jails are common as street gangs known as maras compete for control of them.

Last week, the government declared a state of emergency in the prison system, transferring control to military and police forces in an effort to combat the surge in violence plaguing penal institutions that house nearly 22,000 inmates.

The preliminary death count from Sunday’s prison gang fight stands at 16 plus another two inmates injured, according to Colonel Jose Gonzalez, a senior penal system official,

“The dead and wounded were attacked with bullets and sharp weapons,” said Lieutenant Antonio Coello, a security spokesman.

Since October, there have been at least five shootouts in Honduran prisons.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least three inmates killed in prison violence in Honduras
Other News 21 December 08:09
Fuel truck crash burns down 10 houses in Honduras
Other News 14 October 04:59
Uzbekistan introduces visa-free regime for China citizens
Tourism 12 September 13:57
Uzbekistan grants visa-free status to another 20 countries
Tourism 14 August 09:51
After Guatemala, U.S. seeks migration deals with Honduras, El Salvador
US 2 August 01:05
At least 26 dead after fishing boat capsizes off Honduran coast
World 5 July 05:01
Latest
Municipal elections kick off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 08:00
Milanovic, Grabar-Kitarovic to compete in runoff for Croatian presidency
Europe 07:27
Two in custody after 13 shot at house party in Chicago
US 06:48
At least 9 dead, over 130 sick in Philippines after drinking spurious liquor
Other News 05:35
Egypt's ex-military chief-of-staff released after near two-year detention
Arab World 04:59
Syrian air defense intercepts missiles from Israel: state media
Arab World 04:27
NZ volcano eruption death toll rises to 17 after another person dies
World 03:27
At least 1 soldier killed as Venezuelan opposition attacks military unit - Caracas
Other News 02:43
Syrian Government Army takes control of flashpoint Idlib village
Arab World 01:38