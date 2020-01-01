WhatsApp to suspend services on certain devices in 2020

Facebook's highly-popular WhatsApp messenger service said in a statement that users of certain types of gadgets will not be able to use the app beginning in 2020, citing a suspension of active development for certain platforms, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"For the following operating systems, you can no longer create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts. However, you'll be able to continue using WhatsApp on: Android versions 2.3.7 and older until February 1, 2020; iOS 8 and older until February 1, 2020", the company warned in the statement.

The suspension will affect all Windows Phone operating systems.

"You'll no longer be able to use all Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019, and WhatsApp might not be available in the Microsoft Store after July 1, 2019", according to the statement.

The suspension is caused by a halt to active development for these operating systems, the company said, adding that "some features might stop functioning at any time".

The US-based messenger app explained, however, which gadgets will be still regarded compatible with WhatsApp next year.

"We provide support for and recommend using the following devices: Android running OS 4.0.3+; iPhone running iOS 9+; select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2", the company said, adding, however, that a "chat history" export will be provided only in the form of "an email attachment" with an exclusion for users in Germany.

