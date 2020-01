Australian authorities confirmed two more deaths in the bushfire on Kangaroo Island of South Australia, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall told reporters that it was "very sad" to hear the deaths.

According to local authorities, "more or less half" of land had been burned through on Friday's massive bushfire.

Kangaroo Island is a tourism and conservation hotspot off the coast of South Australia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news