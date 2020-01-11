Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China

Taiwanese re-elected President Tsai Ing-wen by a landslide on Saturday, a stern rebuke to China which has tried both military threats and economic inducements to get the island to accept its rule, and potentially ushering in further tension with Beijing, Trend reports citing Reuters.

China and the months of anti-government unrest in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong took center stage in the campaign. Tsai held out Taiwan as a beacon of hope for protesters in the former British colony, and firmly rejected Beijing’s offer to Taiwan of the “one country, two systems” model.

China claims Taiwan as its sacred territory, to be taken by force if needed, a threat Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated year ago, though said he preferred a peaceful solution.

“One country, two systems,” which provides for a high degree of autonomy, much as Beijing uses in Hong Kong, has never been popular in Taiwan, and is even less so now after the months of protests in Hong Kong.

China made itself even more unpopular in Taiwan in the run-up to the election by twice sailing its newest aircraft carrier through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, denounced by Taipei as an effort at military intimidation.

“We hope that the Beijing authorities can understand that a democratic Taiwan with a government chosen by the people will not give in to threats and intimidation,” Tsai told reporters after her victory.

Beijing needs to understand the will of Taiwan’s people, and that only Taiwan’s people can decide its future, she added.

Tsai beat her main opponent Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang party, which favors close ties with China, by more than 2.6 million votes.

In total she won almost 8.2 million votes in all, more than any Taiwan president before since the island held its first direct presidential election in 1996.

Speaking in the southern city of Kaoshiung where he is mayor, Han, who had to fend off constant accusations from Tsai on the campaign trail that he and his party were puppets of Beijing, said he had called Tsai to offer his congratulations.

“No matter what happens, I still hope to see a united Taiwan after we wake up,” Han said, accompanied by a swell of mournful music on stage. “I urge President Tsai Ing-wen to focus on giving people a life where they can live safely and happily.”

Han did not mention China in his concession speech and canceled a planned news conference.

He had said Taiwan could only be safe and prosperous if it had good relations with Beijing.

“People have been stirred up by the Hong Kong situation and that deceived many people into voting for Tsai,” said Han supporter Huang Lu-lu, 38, clutching a Taiwan at what was supposed to be a victory rally for Han in Kaohsiung.

After his brief speech, the glum crowds dispersed, some crying.

