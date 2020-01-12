Rwanda to distribute locally-produced mosquito nets in fight against malaria

12 January 2020 07:53 (UTC+04:00)

The Rwandan Health Ministry will distribute mosquito nets produced in the country for the first time in its fight against malaria, an official said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of some 7 million mosquito bed nets to be distributed in January, 3.5 million were locally produced, Aimable Mbituyumuremyi, head of malaria and other parasitic diseases division at the Rwanda Biomedical Center told reporters here.

Started last year at Kigali's special economic zone, the country's local company Garment Vision Ltd currently produces 16,200 mosquito nets a day, and the overall target is to produce 8 million bed nets per year to satisfy Rwandan market, according to officials.

The health ministry has been spending 15-17 million U.S. dollars every year to import 7 million mosquito nets, Mbituyumuremyi said.

Beneficiaries of the free bed nets include low-income citizens, pregnant women and children under one year old, the official said.

The health ministry statistics showed that 4,746,958 malaria cases were reported in 2017, a slight decrease from 4,794,778 cases in 2016.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), malaria affects around 200 million people across the globe annually and proves fatal to more than 400,000 -- particularly children.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
189 refugees evacuated from Libya to Rwanda: UN
Other News 12 October 2019 06:27
Rwandan students to study at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)
Other News 24 September 2019 10:56
Uzbek Central Bank joins AFI declaration
Finance 13 September 2019 17:34
Rwanda, DR Congo to tighten common border control to prevent Ebola spread
Other News 7 August 2019 04:51
Congo says Rwanda has closed border near Goma
Other News 1 August 2019 13:59
Rwanda discovers 15 bodies from DR Congo boat accident
Other News 21 April 2019 07:11
Latest
Kuwaiti emir orders 3 days of mourning over death of Sultan Qaboos
Arab World 06:41
Australian firefighter dies battling blazes, raising death toll to 28
Other News 05:55
Libyan forces loyal to Haftar announces conditional ceasefire
Other News 05:03
Heavy rains kill 3 in Tanzania
Other News 04:15
French PM offers concession to unions over pension reform
Europe 03:19
U.S., China agree to semi-annual talks aimed at reforms, resolving disputes
US 02:21
Thousands protest against Poland's plan to discipline judges
Europe 01:33
Niger army base attack death toll rises to at least 89: security sources
Other News 11 January 23:40
Azerbaijan is among best countries of 2019
Politics 11 January 22:49