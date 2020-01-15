Trudeau asks for help in dialogue with Iran in plane crash probe: Ukraine

15 January 2020 05:52 (UTC+04:00)

Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau has asked for Ukraine’s assistance in dialogue with Iran about identifying the bodies of Canadian citizens who died in a plane crash last week, the Ukrainian president’s office said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Justin Trudeau asked for Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s assistance in dialogue with the Iranian authorities as regards the identification of the bodies of the victims, including Canadian citizens,” a statement said.

Iran admitted on Saturday it had shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane in error, after initially denying it had a role in the incident. All 176 people aboard, including 57 Canadians, were killed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Zenith Energy inks important agreement with Anglo African Oil & Gas plc
Oil&Gas 13 January 11:28
PM: Georgia remains Ukraine's strategic partner
Georgia 13 January 10:19
Iran to pay compensation for downed Ukrainian plane
Politics 12 January 22:22
Iran's Prosecutor General: Those who shot down Ukrainian plane must be identified
Iran 11 January 12:06
Rouhani enraged over Iran shooting down Ukrainian plane
Iran 11 January 10:22
Zarif: Ukrainian plane was shot down due to human error
Iran 11 January 09:13
Latest
US, China have not agreed on future tariff reductions - Joint Statement
US 04:51
UN expects Libya’s Sarraj and Haftar to take part in conference in Berlin - spokesperson
World 03:20
Head of Libyan parliament in Tobruk says ceasefire over
World 02:35
Syrian air defence system repels attack targeting air base in Homs
Arab World 01:37
One dead after chemical factory explosion in Spain's Tarragona
Europe 00:35
Iran welcomes "constructive" measures to save nuclear deal: spokesperson
Iran 14 January 23:19
Europeans trigger dispute mechanism in Iran nuclear deal
Europe 14 January 22:27
Incident occurs on Georgian-Azerbaijani border
Georgia 14 January 21:53
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend ceremony to mark 90th anniversary of Khoshbakht Yusifzade (PHOTO)
Politics 14 January 21:52