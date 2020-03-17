Cambodia reports 12 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 24

Other News 17 March 2020 08:08 (UTC+04:00)
Cambodia reports 12 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 24

Cambodia reported 12 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, doubling its tally to 24, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Of the new cases, 11 were people who had traveled to Malaysia for a religious event at a mosque, a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

Two others who had traveled to the same ceremony had tested positive for the virus in Cambodia over the weekend.

Tags:
