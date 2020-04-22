COVID-19 cases in Belarus rise to 6,723
Belarus reported 459 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 6,723, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to the country's health ministry, 577 patients have recovered, while 55 have died of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, over 108,000 tests for coronavirus infection had been conducted in Belarus.
