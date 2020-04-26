Singapore reports 618 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 618 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 12,693, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 81 percent were linked to known clusters, while the rest were pending contact tracing.

Of the new cases, nine were cases in the community, 12 were work permit holders residing outside dormitories, and 597 were work permit holders residing in dormitories.

During the past day, 46 more patients of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 1,002 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, the ministry said.

The number of cases that have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection was 12.