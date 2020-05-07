Presence of cars produced in Mexico significantly increases in Azerbaijan

- While in 2016 were imported 5 vehicles, in 2017more than 100, and more than 600 in 2018, in 2019 Azerbaijan imported 1,467 Mexican vehicles.

In recent years, the presence in the Azerbaijani market of cars produced in Mexico has increased exponentially. This situation is positively reflected in the considerable increase in imports by Azerbaijan of such vehicles since the opening of the Embassy of Mexico in Baku.

In this sense, in 2019 the vehicles produced in Mexico, belonging to three categories, were ranked as the second most exported Mexican product to Azerbaijan and with the greatest opportunity for growth.

As it is shown in the following graphs, cars with 1000-1500 cm3 engines represent the main category imported by Azerbaijan. In 2019, this type of car had an increase of 529.17%, in relation to 2018. Cars with a 1500-3000 cm3 engine also registered a significant increase. Mexican exports of this type of vehicle, used mainly in the Azerbaijani tourism sector, increased 55.33% in relation to the previous year. Those of smaller cars with a motor less than 1000 cm3 grew 440% compared to that period.

As the tourism sector in Azerbaijan grows, the demand for 1500-3000 cm3 motor vehicles from Mexico is expected to continue to increase.

In 2019, Mexico exported worldwide 3.3 million cars of companies such as Nissan, General Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota, Kia, Honda, Mazda, Ford and others.