Ecuador reports 29,071 COVID-19 cases, with 1,717 deaths

The Ecuadorian Ministry of Public Health announced on Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen to 29,071, with 1,717 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry also said that there had been 253 new cases and 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Additionally, 83,657 rapid tests and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 have been administered throughout the country so far.

According to the ministry, 13,822 patients are stable in home isolation, 402 are stable but have been hospitalized, and 181 have been hospitalized with a reserved prognosis.

The province of Guayas is the epicenter of the disease in Ecuador, accounting for 57.5 percent of the country's registered cases.

Ecuador has been in a phase of social distancing since May 4, and is now gradually reactivating its productive and commercial sectors after 53 days of quarantine.