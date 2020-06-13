5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 shook Davao Oriental Province in the southern Philippines on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 10:11 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 10 kilometers, about 136 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso town.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."