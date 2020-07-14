5.1-magnitude quake hits 73 km NW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted 73 km NW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu at 22:14:49 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 17.2821 degrees south latitude and 167.8058 degrees east longitude.
