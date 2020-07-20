China may retaliate against Nokia, Ericsson if EU bans Huawei

Other News 20 July 2020 23:36 (UTC+04:00)
China may retaliate against Nokia, Ericsson if EU bans Huawei

China is considering retaliating against telecom gear makers Nokia and Ericsson if the European Union follows the United States and Britain in banning Huawei Technologies from 5G networks, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Britain last week ordered telecom operators not to purchase 5G components from Huawei from the end of this year and remove all existing gear made by the Chinese telecoms behemoth from the 5G network by 2027.

Sweden’s Ericsson and Finland’s Nokia are among the most immediate beneficiaries of the U.S-led campaign against Huawei.

China's Ministry of Commerce is looking into export controls that would prevent Nokia and Ericsson from sending products it makes in China to other countries, the Journal reported here

The retaliation would be a worst-case scenario that Beijing would use only if European countries came down hard on Chinese suppliers and banned them from their 5G networks, one person told the Journal.

The EU has so far not recommended a ban on Huawei but has issued a so-called “toolbox” of security standards that member states should apply while using suppliers considered to be high risk to build 5G networks.

Nokia and Ericsson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israel clears east Mediterranean natural gas pipeline plan
Israel clears east Mediterranean natural gas pipeline plan
Georgia reduces imports of petroleum products
Georgia reduces imports of petroleum products
Conventional natural gas reserves of Greenfields Petroleum in Azerbaijan revealed
Conventional natural gas reserves of Greenfields Petroleum in Azerbaijan revealed
Loading Bars
Latest
Russian, Iranian FMs to discuss nuclear deal in Moscow Russia 00:41
No Ballon D'Or in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic Other News 20 July 23:59
China may retaliate against Nokia, Ericsson if EU bans Huawei Other News 20 July 23:36
Spain's coronavirus rate triples in three weeks after lockdown easing Europe 20 July 23:09
Saudi Arabia reports 2,429 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate exceeding 80 pct Arab World 20 July 22:45
Five ventilators delivered from Turkey to Almaty Kazakhstan 20 July 22:29
Israel clears east Mediterranean natural gas pipeline plan Oil&Gas 20 July 22:05
Turkey reports 931 new COVID-19 cases, 220,572 in total Turkey 20 July 21:41
Funds to be spent on renovation of buses in Tehran city announced Business 20 July 21:19
Kazakhstan sees growth in demand for Turkish electrical products Turkey 20 July 21:17
Spanish Ibertest interested in expanding co-op with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 20 July 21:14
Georgia's foreign trade down 16 pct in H1 Business 20 July 21:07
Cargo transportation through Turkey's airport in Diyarbakir province down Turkey 20 July 20:55
Turkey's cargo transportation to Iraq down during pandemic Turkey 20 July 20:00
Georgian export to EU grows under free trade zone agreement Business 20 July 19:58
Demand for Turkish steel in Iran significantly down in 1H2020 Turkey 20 July 19:46
Georgian mineral water producer to export its products to Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Russia Business 20 July 19:44
Georgia reduces imports of petroleum products Oil&Gas 20 July 19:30
Demand for Turkish cement slightly down in Azerbaijan Turkey 20 July 19:27
Switzerland opens borders for Georgian citizens Transport 20 July 19:25
Azerbaijani bond market may provide favorable environment for Russian investors Finance 20 July 19:25
National Bank of Georgia reforming foreign exchange market to ensure transparency Finance 20 July 19:09
Peskov: Russia hopes situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border to be resolved Politics 20 July 19:07
Signify company implementing projects in Azerbaijan ICT 20 July 19:02
Georgia offers its innovative marketing platform to Ukraine, Israel Business 20 July 18:49
Conventional natural gas reserves of Greenfields Petroleum in Azerbaijan revealed Oil&Gas 20 July 18:37
Assistant to president talks further gradual mitigating quarantine regime in Azerbaijan Society 20 July 18:36
Assistant to president: Azerbaijan fighting on several fronts Politics 20 July 18:34
Municipalities in Georgia receive grants for local infrastructure development Business 20 July 18:28
Italy PM says cautiously optimistic of accord at EU summit Europe 20 July 18:25
USAID talks assistance to Uzbekistan’s economic, political development Business 20 July 18:20
Forecasts for Bahar Energy’s future annual production volumes Oil&Gas 20 July 18:19
Int'l Bank of Azerbaijan records decline in total assets Finance 20 July 18:10
Iran discloses volume, value of purchased wheat Business 20 July 18:07
Damage to civilians, state property, facilities in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district to be assessed upon president's order Politics 20 July 18:05
Azerbaijan discloses number of people recovering from coronavirus Society 20 July 18:01
Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan: half of all liabilities account for deposits Finance 20 July 18:01
USAID ready to provide multi-faceted assistance to Uzbekistan Finance 20 July 17:59
Azerbaijan announces data on oil export for 1H2020 Oil&Gas 20 July 17:55
Iranian official: liquidity may decrease and foreign currency may depreciate Finance 20 July 17:54
Italy PM says cautiously optimistic of accord at EU summit Europe 20 July 17:46
Assistant to president: Activity may be further resumed in other spheres in Azerbaijan Society 20 July 17:45
Natural gas liquids reserves of Greenfields Petroleum in Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 20 July 17:42
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on July 21 Oil&Gas 20 July 17:41
Britain will be constructive with EU in Brexit talks Europe 20 July 17:36
Embraer's commercial jet deliveries collapse amid pandemic Other News 20 July 17:35
Greenfields Petroleum reveals oil reserves in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 20 July 17:32
Georgia decreases import from Azerbaijan Business 20 July 17:26
Azerbaijan discloses 1H2020 revenues from cargo trucking Transport 20 July 17:24
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 20 July 17:23
Azerbaijan discloses six-month food production figures Business 20 July 17:23
Georgia installs solar power systems in highland villages Oil&Gas 20 July 17:22
Asaka Bank allocates funds to back agricultural processing company in Uzbekistan Business 20 July 17:18
Investment volume in Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector greatly increases Oil&Gas 20 July 17:18
Turkey's export of leather goods to Uzbekistan almost halves Turkey 20 July 17:17
Azerbaijan Airlines launches special flights to Berlin Economy 20 July 17:15
Bank Respublika receives second tranche of loan from EBRD Economy 20 July 17:15
Iran declares volume of wheat and rapeseed purchased in Fars Province Business 20 July 17:07
Number of flights at Iran's Bandar Abbas airport up Transport 20 July 17:05
USAID to contribute to raising Uzbekistan's private sector competitiveness Business 20 July 16:51
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy electric motor via tender Tenders 20 July 16:49
Noble’s acquisition to further reduce concentration of Chevron’s upstream portfolio around core anchor positions Oil&Gas 20 July 16:49
MP: Azerbaijan's youth ready to defend Motherland Society 20 July 16:46
Walmart Canada to spend C$3.5 billion on e-commerce push, store renovations Other News 20 July 16:36
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for pipes supply Tenders 20 July 16:34
Uzbekistan sees increase in production of gasoline, diesel fuel Oil&Gas 20 July 16:34
Another man in Georgia dies from COVID-19 Business 20 July 16:33
Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for supply chemicals, construction materials Tenders 20 July 16:33
Turkmengas opens tender for overhaul of gas turbine engines Tenders 20 July 16:32
Microsoft to offer 'Government Security Program' in Azerbaijan ICT 20 July 16:03
Exports of Iran's Gilan Province growing Business 20 July 16:01
Iran discloses volume of saffron exports Business 20 July 15:54
Merkel says there is hope EU stimulus deal possible on Monday Europe 20 July 15:53
France's Macron hopeful of a compromise on recovery plan Europe 20 July 15:52
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summons Charge d'Affaires a. i. of Serbia Politics 20 July 15:51
Georgia reveals volume of exported blueberries Business 20 July 15:43
Azerbaijan's airfreight operations drop fourfold Transport 20 July 15:36
National Iranian Oil Company focuses on EOR at Azadegan field Oil&Gas 20 July 15:35
UK airlines call for tax break to help boost demand Europe 20 July 15:34
Propylene production growth observed in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 20 July 15:26
Construction of section of modern highway to connect Georgia's Tbilisi, Batumi completed Construction 20 July 15:23
Creation of Mehran Special Economic zone in Iran stuck on paper Business 20 July 15:18
Britain's M&S plans to cut 950 jobs in restructuring Europe 20 July 15:18
Iran may close more businesses amid growing coronavirus-related death toll Business 20 July 15:14
Uzbekistan's Fergana refinery eyeing production of Euro-5 diesel Oil&Gas 20 July 15:13
IRU: Turkmenistan active participant in dev't of transport, transit corridors in region Transport 20 July 15:10
Status of oil, gas projects in Azerbaijan for 1H2020 Oil&Gas 20 July 15:06
Domestic Producer Price Index decreases in Georgia Business 20 July 15:03
Export Price Index decreases in Georgia Business 20 July 15:00
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish ports in 1H2020 disclosed Turkey 20 July 15:00
Iranian Minister talks about oil and petrochemical exports Oil&Gas 20 July 14:58
Iran Khodro reveals its manufacturing volume Business 20 July 14:56
UK PM Johnson: We're not there yet on COVID-19 vaccine Europe 20 July 14:53
Geostat reveals producer price indices for services in Georgia Business 20 July 14:45
Turkish cable manufacturer Koc Kablo opens its first factory in Georgia Business 20 July 14:42
Afghanistan exported first batch of dried fruit to China via Iran's Chabahar Port Transport 20 July 14:42
European Hydrogen Backbone cost can reach up to €64B Oil&Gas 20 July 14:41
Iran releases newly made IKCO Dena Plus vehicle without foreign help Business 20 July 14:40
Cinemas in China begin to reopen after six-month coronavirus closure Other News 20 July 14:35
Flights from Iran, Afghanistan to Turkey put on hold, again Transport 20 July 14:31
All news