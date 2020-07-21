Mainland China reports 11 new coronavirus cases, including eight in Xinjiang
China reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 20, down from 22 cases from a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Of the new infections, eight were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other three were imported cases.
China reported six new asymptomatic patients, down from 13 a day earlier.
As of Monday, mainland China had 83,693 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.
Latest
Damage to civilians, state property, facilities in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district to be assessed upon president's order
Noble’s acquisition to further reduce concentration of Chevron’s upstream portfolio around core anchor positions