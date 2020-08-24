India's coronavirus cases surge to 3.1 million
India reported 61,408 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload past 3.1 million, data from the federal health ministry showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
India crossed the 3 million cases milestone on Sunday, 17 days after it crossed the 2 million mark. It is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind Brazil and the United States globally.
The number of deaths in the last 24 hours was 836, taking the total to 57,542.
