Brazil's COVID-19 death toll reaches 136,895

Brazil on Sunday reported 363 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising its national total to 136,895 since the start of the pandemic, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Tests also detected 16,389 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,544,629, according to the health ministry.

The newly-reported fatalities and infections were far below Brazil's daily average due to administrative gaps in weekend reporting. For example, data from the northern states of Tocantins, Amapa and Roraima were not included.

The southeastern states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have registered the most deaths since the onset of the national outbreak, with 33,952 and 17,677 deaths reported, respectively.

In regard to the number of infections, Sao Paulo has the largest outbreak, with 935,300 confirmed cases, followed by northeastern Bahia, with 295,303 cases.