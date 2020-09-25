16 injured after tanker explosion in Nigeria's economic hub

At least 16 people were injured after a gas tanker exploded in the Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, a rescue official said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Olatunde Akinsanya, the director of operations of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, told reporters that the impact of the explosion led to a fire on adjoining buildings and several vehicles burnt.

All the injured have been admitted to a nearby government hospital, where some are said to be in critical condition.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, he added.