Super Typhoon Goni makes landfall in Philippines

Super Typhoon Goni, the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year, made landfall in Bicol, the southernmost region of the main island of Luzon, early on Sunday morning, the state weather bureau said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Goni, which intensified into a super typhoon at 2 a.m., was blowing maximum sustained winds of 225 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 280 kilometers per hour when it slammed into Bato town in Catanduanes, an island province in the southeastern part of Luzon, at around 4:50 a.m.

The bureau said Goni is moving west-southwestward at 25 kilometers per hour.

There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Enditem