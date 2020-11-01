Super Typhoon Goni makes landfall in Philippines

Other News 1 November 2020 03:42 (UTC+04:00)
Super Typhoon Goni makes landfall in Philippines

Super Typhoon Goni, the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year, made landfall in Bicol, the southernmost region of the main island of Luzon, early on Sunday morning, the state weather bureau said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Goni, which intensified into a super typhoon at 2 a.m., was blowing maximum sustained winds of 225 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 280 kilometers per hour when it slammed into Bato town in Catanduanes, an island province in the southeastern part of Luzon, at around 4:50 a.m.

The bureau said Goni is moving west-southwestward at 25 kilometers per hour.

There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Enditem

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan confirms 547 more COVID-19 recoveries
Azerbaijan confirms 547 more COVID-19 recoveries
Azerbaijan develops website to fight spread of Armenian fake news
Azerbaijan develops website to fight spread of Armenian fake news
All climate resources must be mobilized to tackle global warming, UK Ambassador Laurie Bristow
All climate resources must be mobilized to tackle global warming, UK Ambassador Laurie Bristow
Loading Bars
Latest
Super Typhoon Goni makes landfall in Philippines Other News 03:42
Iraq reports 1,997 new COVID-19 cases, 472,630 in total Arab World 02:24
Moscow's coronavirus death toll exceeds 6,800 Russia 01:34
39 dead in Izmir as magnitude 6.6 quake shakes Turkey’s west coast Turkey 00:44
Information on shelling of Armenia is complete lie, another provocation - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 31 October 23:59
Share of Turkish cars on Israeli market down Transport 31 October 23:59
Georgian Dream wins principal elections for the third time Georgia 31 October 23:45
CEC: 56.11% voter turnout by 20:00 Georgia 31 October 23:00
Austria orders curfew, restaurant closures to fight COVID surge Other News 31 October 22:35
It’s battle between us and Armenia, and everybody should stay away from that - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 October 22:03
Nagorno Karabakh is not a matter of resources, it is a matter of justice, national pride and international law - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 October 22:02
I’ve been asking question where has Armenia the money from to do this war for month, no answer - President Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:54
Only way to stop war is for Armenia to stop - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:48
President Aliyev on journalist's statement on Turkish soldies: You saw them in Baku, you didn’t see them in battle Politics 31 October 21:35
Volume of transshipment of goods from Turkmenistan through ports of Turkey revealed Turkey 31 October 21:33
President Aliyev in answer to journalist's question on democracy: We look how in Europe you beat protesters Politics 31 October 21:29
The fact that three times we agreed for ceasefire demonstrates our will to resolve this issue by political means - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 October 21:24
We were the subject of ethnic cleansing. We didn’t do any ethnic cleansing against Armenians - President Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:17
We liberate territories not with bombs, we liberate territories with our fighters which take one village, one city after another - President Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:16
We are restoring justice and implementing UN Security Council resolutions which were on paper for 27 years - President Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:11
UK confirmed COVID-19 cases surge past one million mark Europe 31 October 21:10
We changed realities. Now Armenia will have to take it into account - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 October 21:08
Polling process for the parliamentary elections ended Georgia 31 October 21:07
So far, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International was very aggressive against Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:05
The more we defend the more territories we liberate - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:04
Our response was harsh, but Armenia deserved it - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:03
WHO to transfer to Kyrgyzstan another humanitarian cargo for combating COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan 31 October 20:54
Iran says ready to send rescue teams to Turkey’s quake-hit area Iran 31 October 20:39
Armenia's attempts to involve third parties in Karabakh conflict will remain unsuccessful - MFA Politics 31 October 19:36
Armenia fired 218 missile strikes on settlements of Azerbaijan far from conflict zone to date Politics 31 October 19:25
Armenian sabotage-reconnaissance group, military vehicles neutralized (VIDEO) Politics 31 October 19:24
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 1 Oil&Gas 31 October 19:11
Georgian CEC discloses voter turnout by 17 p.m. Georgia 31 October 19:11
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages as of Oct. 31 Politics 31 October 19:10
Volume of cargo transshipped from Azerbaijan through ports of Turkey revealed Turkey 31 October 19:09
2 killed in Iraqi military plane crash Arab World 31 October 18:46
Armenia shows disrespect for efforts of international mediators - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 31 October 18:44
Azerbaijani army does not use prohibited weapons - Defense Ministry Politics 31 October 18:23
Azerbaijani army fully complies with all international norms - Ministry of Defense Politics 31 October 18:10
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 31 Society 31 October 18:03
Uzbekistan’s 9M2020 carpet export down Uzbekistan 31 October 17:57
Georgian CEC reveals voter turnout by 15 p.m. Georgia 31 October 17:56
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 31 October 17:55
Iran increases value of exports via Kerman Province Business 31 October 17:53
Armenia's attacks on civilians should be perceived as war crimes against humanity - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 31 October 17:49
Armenia shells Azerbaijani Tartar, Agdjabadi despite OSCE MG calls to respect ceasefire - MFA Politics 31 October 17:27
17 religious monuments damaged as result of Armenian aggression, including churches Politics 31 October 17:14
Azerbaijani president's aide says Armenia shelled civilian districts even during Geneva meetings Politics 31 October 16:46
Azerbaijani army destroys military equipment, manpower of Armenian Armed Forces (VIDEO) Politics 31 October 16:43
Armenian Armed Forces continue shelling Azerbaijani settlements - Defense Ministry Politics 31 October 16:16
Azerbaijan confirms 547 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 31 October 16:00
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President Erdogan Politics 31 October 15:38
Azerbaijan only restoring its territorial integrity, top official says Politics 31 October 15:27
UzAuto Motors eyes expanding financing opportunities by issuing Eurobonds Transport 31 October 15:25
Iran implements new limitations to prevent COVID-19 Society 31 October 15:22
Georian CEC introduces media with the information about voter turnout for 12:00 Georgia 31 October 15:13
Armenia deliberately burns down forests in Shusha - Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 31 October 15:09
Tehran city council calls for extending lockdown Society 31 October 14:57
Uzbekistan int’l consulting organizations to transform large state-owned enterprises Uzbekistan 31 October 14:46
Iran to inject new foreign currency package Business 31 October 14:46
VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) completes 9 months with profit Finance 31 October 14:40
Military conflict in Karabakh drives Armenia to dead end - Russian edition Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 31 October 14:37
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Berna Yilmaz Politics 31 October 14:36
Drilling operations in Iran's South Pars gas field to begin soon Oil&Gas 31 October 14:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 31 October 14:27
Russia warns Armenia about ban on import of tomatoes Armenia 31 October 14:27
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 31 October 14:21
Russia responds to Pashinyan's appeal Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 31 October 14:13
Inflation coming down in Georgia - Finance Minister Finance 31 October 14:05
Voting process at Georgian polling stations ongoing in peaceful environment - CEC Georgia 31 October 14:02
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for equipment repair services Tenders 31 October 13:53
Azerbaijani association talks importance of OSAGO insurance in country Finance 31 October 13:49
Iran’s NICICO boosts its production Business 31 October 13:48
More people rescued from rubble in Turkish Izmir Turkey 31 October 13:48
Captured Armenian cleric admits his forced involvement in Karabakh clashes (VIDEO) Politics 31 October 13:46
Azerbaijani president's aide voices his concern over tortures against elderly woman in Armenia Politics 31 October 13:29
Azerbaijani 'A Audit and Consulting' LLC talks about slowdown in audit services' dev't Business 31 October 13:28
Armenia delivering phosphorus cargo to Khojavend creating basis for further provocations - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 31 October 13:19
Long term loans value surges in Kazakhstan year-on-year Finance 31 October 13:14
Uzbekneftegaz announces tender for turboexpander unit supply Tenders 31 October 13:00
Voting in parliamentary elections in Georgia continues normally - Arzu Nagiyev (PHOTO) Politics 31 October 12:56
Iran and Russia reach to agreement on construction of thermal power plant Oil&Gas 31 October 12:55
Azerbaijani FM forwards his condolences to Turkish people due to Izmir earthquake Politics 31 October 12:48
Ukraine reports record daily high new coronavirus cases Europe 31 October 12:48
Uzbek oil and gas production dep’t announces tender for feasibility studies Tenders 31 October 12:32
Loan portfolio of Azerbaijan AFB Bank grows Finance 31 October 12:30
Elections proceeding peacefully, no serious violations so far in Georgia - Interior Ministry Georgia 31 October 12:30
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by German ARD TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 31 October 12:27
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy radiant tubes via tender Tenders 31 October 12:26
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Innovative Development to buy light vehicles via tender Tenders 31 October 12:23
South Korean companies invited to enter Turkmen market more actively Business 31 October 12:19
Azerbaijani FM, ICRC Director General meet to discuss current situation in Karabakh Politics 31 October 12:14
Armenia's barbaric crimes tantamount to actions of fascists - Mikhail Zabelin (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 31 October 12:09
Reports about shelling of Shusha by Azerbaijani army - another lie, MoD says Politics 31 October 11:57
Azerbaijan's largest loans share falls on household sector Finance 31 October 11:54
Azerbaijan's PM meets Pakistani ambassador Politics 31 October 11:53
Armenian reports on missile attack on Khankendi by Azerbaijani army - lie, says MoD Politics 31 October 11:50
Azerbaijan develops website to fight spread of Armenian fake news Society 31 October 11:49
Presence of PKK terrorists in ranks of Armenian Armed Forces - fact, says aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 31 October 11:49
Iran reveals value of fishery products exported from Gilan Province Business 31 October 11:38
All news