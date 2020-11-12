YouTube back up after worldwide outage
YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, said late on Wednesday it had fixed a glitch that led to a worldwide outage of the video-streaming service, Trend reports citing Reuters.
DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed nearly 286,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the service.
The issue started at around 6:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.
"We're so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services," YouTube said in a tweet, without explaining what had caused the outage.
Google did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.
Latest
OIC expresses deep concern about condition of historical monuments in and around Nagorno-Karabakh that are integral part of Islamic heritage
Turkey's political and moral support played a huge role in achieving this victory - President Aliyev
Special steps will be taken to provide jobs for our servicemen, our heroic and wounded servicemen - President Aliyev
Relatives of those killed in the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments and houses - President of Azerbaijan
Restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is based on just position, int'l law - Pakistani Youth leader
Relatively stable earnings from electricity segment to soften negative impact of pandemic in Georgia - S&P Global
Paris cannot adequately and objectively assess situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region – Israeli political analyst