7 killed, over 10 injured in building fire in Hong Kong
Seven people were killed and more than 10 others were injured after a fire broke out at a tenement building in Hong Kong on Sunday night, the police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The fire, which occurred around 8 p.m. local time at the building along the Canton Road, Jordan, was extinguished about two hours later.
In a statement, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said she was saddened by the tragedy and demanded all-out efforts to treat the injured and investigate the accident.
