Chinese mainland reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland reported six new imported COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,832, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Two new imported cases were reported in Fujian, and one each in Tianjin, Zhejiang, Sichuan and Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Saturday.
A total of 3,573 imported cases had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 259 remained hospitalized, including four in serious conditions, the commission said.
No deaths had been reported among imported cases.
