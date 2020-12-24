At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia
At least 20 migrants from Africa died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official told Reuters, Trend reports.
He said the coastguard rescued five people, and they were searching for about 20 others who were on board the boat, which contained about 45 people.
Latest
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund ready to consider new investment opportunities under favorable conditions
Center of Excellence in EU Studies of ADA University organized virtual workshop on Karabakh in frame of GCRF-COMPASS project (PHOTO)
Changing status quo in Karabakh without significant international side effects is a real success of President Aliyev - former president of Latvia