India sends RT-PCR COVID-19 test kits to Bhutan to fight the pandemic

India on Thursday handed over a consignment of RT-PCR COVID-19 test kits for 20,000 tests to Bhutan to fight the pandemic.

The 9th consignment of medical supplies was delivered at Phuentsholing, Bhutan.

“Government of India handed over another consignment of RT-PCR COVID-19 test kits for 20,000 tests today to the Royal Government of Bhutan. We stand with Bhutan in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” India in Bhutan tweeted.

India will keep providing all required support to Bhutan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Embassy of India, Thimphu said.

According to an official statement, since March 2020, India has delivered nine consignments of essential medicines (including Paracetamol, Cetrizine, Hydroxychloroquine) and medical equipment (including PPE kits, N95 masks, RT-PCR test kits, x-ray machine) to Bhutan. India is also collaborating with Bhutan for conducting Phase-III clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said that “India stands alongside Bhutan. Together, we will fight the COVID-19 pandemic, through a sustainable recovery.”

The total number of coronavirus cases in Bhutan stood at 519, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.