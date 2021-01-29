India sends 6 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Sri Lanka and Bahrain

Other News 29 January 2021 13:47 (UTC+04:00)
India sends 6 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Sri Lanka and Bahrain

India rolled out 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines as grant assistance for Sri Lanka and Bahrain under its “Vaccine Maitri” initiative on Thursday, a day after Nepal and Myanmar launched their inoculation drives with made-in-India doses.

Two separate flights transported 500,000 doses to Sri Lanka and 100,000 doses to Bahrain as part of India’s plans to gift the AstraZeneca vaccine to friendly countries in the neighbourhood and key partners in other regions.

The supplies to Bahrain marked the first such aid to a country in West Asia, which India sees as part of its extended neighbourhood. Bahrain is home to 350,000 Indians, the largest expatriate community, and New Delhi had facilitated the travel of Indian medical professionals to Manama last year to cope with the pandemic.

The arrival of Indian-made vaccines in Colombo coincided with the celebration of Poya Day, which marks the first visit of the Buddha to Sri Lanka. Indian high commissioner Gopal Baglay offered prayers at Gangaramaya Temple for the well-being of the people of Sri Lanka and handed over the vaccines to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa said on Twitter: “Received 500,000 #COVID-19 vaccines provided by #peopleofindia at #BIA today (28). Thank you! PM Shri @narendramodi & #peopleofindia for the generosity shown towards #PeopleofSriLanka at this time in need.”

The delivery fulfilled Modi’s commitment to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, made at their virtual summit last September, for all possible support to address the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

Since the launch of the Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) initiative on January 20, India has gifted vaccines to Bhutan (150,000 doses), the Maldives (100,000 doses), Bangladesh (two million doses), Nepal (one million doses), Myanmar (1.5 million doses), Seychelles (50,000 doses), and Mauritius (100,000 doses).

“Over the next few days, we plan to gift further quantities to Oman (100,000 doses), CARICOM countries (500,000 doses), Nicaragua (200,000 doses) and Pacific Island states (200,000 doses),” external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Commercial supplies of Covishield have been sent to Brazil, Morocco (two million doses each) and Bangladesh (five million doses), and more supplies are planned for South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Canada and Mongolia. Another 10 million doses will be sent to Africa and one million doses will be provided to UN health workers under Gavi’s COVAX facility, he said.

“We will continue to supply vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. Decisions on these supplies will be calibrated against the requirements of the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine at home,” he added.

On Wednesday, both Nepal and Myanmar launched their inoculation drives using made-in-India doses. Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, was Nepal’s preferred choice because of its compatibility with the country’s existing cold storage facilities.

Nepal plans to inoculate 430,000 people, including health and frontline workers, security personnel, senior citizens and prisoners, in the initial stages of its drive. It also intends to cover six million people in the first phase of the drive and is engaged in talks with India for commercial supplies of more vaccines.

Launching the vaccination drive, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said his government plans to immunise all eligible citizens in the next three months. Nepal will also receive millions of doses from Gavi or the Vaccine Alliance through the COVAX facility.

Myanmar has signed an agreement with Serum Institute to buy 30 million doses, in addition to the 1.5 million doses it received as a grant last week, as part of plans to inoculate the population of about 54 million. The first commercial supplies from India are expected in early February.

Authorities have said the initial stages of Myanmar’s drive will cover health workers, frontline service providers, government officials and lawmakers. Vaccinations for others will be rolled out from February 5, with first preference for people in most affected areas.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Russian Gazprom considers possibility of increasing gas supplies from Turkmenistan
Russian Gazprom considers possibility of increasing gas supplies from Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan reaches significant milestone in implementation of export strategy
Turkmenistan reaches significant milestone in implementation of export strategy
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region opens tender for overhaul
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region opens tender for overhaul
Loading Bars
Latest
Gas pipeline cleaning at Uzbek synthetic liquid fuel plant nears completion Oil&Gas 14:49
Uzbekistan eyes establishing co-op with Ukrainian brands for tailoring ready-made clothes Uzbekistan 14:47
Azerbaijani insurance companies collect more premiums in 2020 Finance 14:42
Azerbaijan Railways' subsidiary talks transportation of Turkish goods to China Transport 14:42
Georgia begins disbursement social assistance Finance 14:41
Turkish authorities plan to expand co-op on Karabakh conflict settlement Politics 14:41
ADB offers loan to support small agri-businesses in Georgia Business 14:41
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 14:40
US Shipping Bureau issues IMS conformity certificate to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Transport 14:37
Russian Gazprom considers possibility of increasing gas supplies from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14:12
Amount of active bank cards in Kazakhstan surges Finance 14:08
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. increases aviation fuels exports Oil&Gas 14:07
German vaccine regulator expects unrestricted EU approval of AstraZeneca's shot Europe 13:59
Azerbaijan developing employment map Society 13:58
Capital market - priority for Iranian government, says minister Business 13:53
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL A.S. boosts petroleum products’ sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 13:50
India sends 6 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Sri Lanka and Bahrain Other News 13:47
Children’s Paralympic Committee releases summary of activities in 2020 Other News 13:31
EU intends to implement programs in liberated Azerbaijani lands Business 13:30
EU companies interested in helping to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Jankauskas Economy 13:29
Issuance of construction permissions in Georgia down Construction 13:25
German unemployment falls unexpectedly in January Europe 13:20
Azerbaijani railway operator takes part in first Turkish cargo freight via BTK to Russia Transport 13:18
Azerbaijani minister talks amount of requested business loans via new e-platform in 2020 Finance 13:05
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly down Finance 13:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan.29 Finance 13:04
EU hopes to continue co-op with Azerbaijan on new investment projects - EU Delegation in Azerbaijan Economy 12:46
Turkmenistan reaches significant milestone in implementation of export strategy Business 12:44
London Stock Exchange completes Refintiv deal Europe 12:43
Uzbekistan, St. Korea to continue promotion of programs in green and digital economy field ICT 12:42
Azerbaijan declared to be bird flu risky country Society 12:41
EU, UNDP and OHCHR supporting personal data protection in Georgia Business 12:41
Georgia reports 669 new cases for Jan.29 Armenia 12:41
Goldman Sachs raises MONETA stake 10.45% amid offer from PPF US 12:34
Azerbaijan's FSA declares onions imported from Kazakhstan unfit for consumption Economy 12:30
Two Presidential Scholars of Baku Higher Oil School are classmates (PHOTO) Society 12:18
Exporting Azerbaijani tomatoes to EU countries - very possible - Head of EU Delegation in Azerbaijan Economy 12:17
Azerbaijan, EU agree on program to support country in post-pandemic period Politics 12:09
Azerbaijan's MoD issues footage from Fuzuli district's Juvarly village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:55
Kuwait airline interested in operating direct flights to Uzbekistan Transport 11:53
Geostat reveals volume of FDI to Georgia by years Business 11:47
National Geographic publishes photo from Azerbaijani Aghdam liberated from Armenian occupation (PHOTO) Politics 11:46
Preps online sale of mineral fertilizers in Azerbaijani regions nearing completion (PHOTO) Economy 11:45
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Iran amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 11:44
Uzbekistan, World Bank develop country co-op program Uzbekistan 11:44
Jewish news agency reports on Nazi collaborator monuments in Armenia (PHOTO) Armenia 11:36
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy compressors Tenders 11:28
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region opens tender for overhaul Tenders 11:27
France economy contracts less than expected in fourth-quarter with -1.3% slump Europe 11:26
Uzbekistan reveals measures to reduce electricity consumption in water supply systems Oil&Gas 11:16
UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route Europe 11:04
Modi at World Economic Forum: Many more Covid vaccines will come from India, says PM Other News 11:01
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of drilling equipment Tenders 11:01
Kazakhstan boosts exports to China despite COVID-19 Business 11:00
Kazakhstan reports increase in national currency denominated loans value Finance 11:00
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery reduces oil imports y-o-y Oil&Gas 10:59
Turkmenistan, Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. outline new priorities for further co-op Business 10:59
Turkey sending first freight train via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route to Russia Transport 10:37
Kazakhstan’s Volkovgeology JSC exploring venture opens tender to buy gas analyzers Tenders 10:35
Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills four Europe 10:23
Tests show brown wrinkle virus' absence in local tomatoes - Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency Society 10:15
Azerbaijani Working Group on Cultural Monuments holds meeting in liberated territories Society 10:13
Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to expand digital identification system Finance 10:11
EIB to promote Climate Action in Azerbaijan Economy 10:10
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 29 Uzbekistan 10:09
EIB reveals lending commitment to Azerbaijan to date Economy 10:08
EIB talks on prospects for financing Azerbaijan’s renewable energy projects Oil&Gas 09:57
Samarkand becomes Uzbekistan’s most remittance-dependent region Finance 09:53
Azerbaijan shares data for insurance payments for 2020 Finance 09:53
Uzbekistan, Egypt to work on creation of joint business council Business 09:52
Iran warns of change in cooperation level with IAEA Nuclear Program 09:51
Iran registers thousands of knowledge-based companies Business 09:50
China's January factory activity growth likely slowed as COVID cases rise Other News 09:48
Refining sites may produce liquid renewables to avoid closure Oil&Gas 09:47
Russia’s Roscosmos, Kazakhstan agree to create Earth remote sensing satellite constellation Business 09:29
Robinhood CEO says limited trade to protect firm and customers US 09:28
Iran - Pakistan gas contract still on agenda - CEO of NIGC Business 09:28
U.S. economy suffers worst contraction in 74 years amid pandemic US 08:41
Former Obama aide Malley expected to be named Biden's envoy on Iran US 08:09
Brazil's COVID-19 caseload tops 9 mln Other News 07:31
Uzbekistan eyes attracting Russian companies for implementing pharma-related projects Business 07:01
UK adds UAE, Burundi and Rwanda to travel ban list, flights cancelled Europe 06:26
France reports 23,770 coronavirus cases, 348 deaths in 24 hours Europe 05:49
Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy company signs contracts with tender winners Oil&Gas 05:01
Israel reports 317 cases of COVID-19 infection after vaccination Israel 04:39
Bitcoin price up by 10.03% Finance 04:01
Turkey's total COVID-19 cases top 2.45 mln Turkey 03:29
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres inoculated against novel coronavirus (PHOTO) Other News 02:36
Over 562,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide in 24 hours Other News 01:59
Biden to issue executive orders on immigration next week: White House US 01:05
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 3.5 mln: Africa CDC Other News 00:29
Azerbaijan's AZPROMO talks on export contracts in 2020 Business 28 January 23:58
Russia resumes flights to Greece, Singapore from February 8 Russia 28 January 23:35
Armenia must refrain from politics ethnic and religious hatred - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 28 January 23:09
WHO says new COVID-19 strains could prolong second wave in Africa Other News 28 January 22:35
Coronavirus vaccination in Turkey begins for citizens 75 and above Turkey 28 January 22:34
Flydubai resumes flights to Georgia Georgia 28 January 22:32
Iran exports $594mn non-oil goods to EAEU member states Business 28 January 22:30
Uzbek finance ministry to create central information portal on public procurement Uzbekistan 28 January 22:14
Volume of mortgage loans in absolute value increases in Azerbaijan as of 2020 Finance 28 January 22:13
All news