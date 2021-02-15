11 dead in clashes between army, militiamen in DRC mining city

At least 11 people were killed in clashes between the armed forces (FARDC) and Bakata-Katanga militiamen in the mining city of Lubumbashi, capital of Haut-Katanga province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the administrative authorities, there are also four soldiers who died during the exchange of fire with the attackers.

The mayor of Lubumbashi city who confirmed the information said that the dead included four soldiers six militiamen and a civilian. There were also several others wounded in the army.

The separatist militiamen of Bakata-Katanga launched several attacks on Sunday on military sites in Lubumbashi.

At least 11 other militiamen were arrested by the law enforcement agency during the operation and taken to the military base for hearing, as the military continues to search other elements of the militia hidden among civilians in the city.

Attacks by these separatist militiamen on several towns including Kolwezi, Lubumbashi and Likasi left more than 20 dead in 2020.