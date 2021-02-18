India issues new guidelines for int'l travellers amid new COVID-19 variants

Other News 18 February 2021 01:45 (UTC+04:00)
India issues new guidelines for int'l travellers amid new COVID-19 variants

The Indian government issued new guidelines for incoming international travellers in the wake of three variants of the COVID-19, which were first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil respectively, according to an official statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for international travellers shall be valid from Feb. 22.

Separate set of guidelines have been issued for international travellers coming in from Britain, Europe and the Middle East, and through flights originating from all other countries.

As per the new guidelines, all travellers should submit a self-declaration form before the scheduled travel, and upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report of a test conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise.

The international travellers should also give an undertaking before they are allowed to travel within India that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo home quarantine/self-monitoring of their health for 14 days, or as warranted.

Arrival in India without negative report shall be allowed only for those traveling to India in the exigency of death in the family.

On arrival in the country the passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Biden and Israel's Netanyahu hold long-awaited first call
Biden and Israel's Netanyahu hold long-awaited first call
U.S. charges three North Koreans in $1.3 billion hacking spree
U.S. charges three North Koreans in $1.3 billion hacking spree
Microsoft investigates tech issues with Teams app
Microsoft investigates tech issues with Teams app
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Biden and Israel's Netanyahu hold long-awaited first call US 02:34
India issues new guidelines for int'l travellers amid new COVID-19 variants Other News 01:45
Turkey registers more than 7 300 new coronavirus cases Turkey 00:58
Magnitude-5.6 earthquake jolts central Iran (VİDEO) Iran 00:28
Moody's publishes credit opinion about Kazakhstan's economy Kazakhstan 17 February 23:59
Uzbek software developer provides Uzbekistan Airways with innovated tech ICT 17 February 23:05
Azerbaijan talks created start-up projects meeting standards of int’l markets ICT 17 February 22:34
Azerbaijani manat's rate remains stable despite high demand for foreign currency - WB Finance 17 February 22:33
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Feb.20 Oil&Gas 17 February 22:32
Dry-farming land insured in Iran Business 17 February 22:31
Electricity generated by Georgian Shuakhevi HPP up Oil&Gas 17 February 22:30
Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss further cooperation in agriculture Kazakhstan 17 February 22:15
U.S. charges three North Koreans in $1.3 billion hacking spree US 17 February 21:53
Microsoft investigates tech issues with Teams app ICT 17 February 21:21
Armenians to hold exhibition of carpets stolen from Azerbaijan’s Shusha, UNESCO is silent Politics 17 February 20:49
Azerbaijan conducts live-fire training exercises with military personnel of mortar batteries (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17 February 20:32
Azerbaijani FM, chairman of Commission of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly hold talks (PHOTO) Politics 17 February 19:52
Ryanair not to resume flights to Georgia in 2021 Transport 17 February 19:33
EU, WHO hand over medical equipment to Georgian Republican Hospital Business 17 February 19:31
Iran-Iraq borders may be closed Society 17 February 19:23
Last finishing work at new 8 November station underway - Baku Metro Society 17 February 19:06
Turkish president receives Azerbaijani prosecutor general Politics 17 February 18:49
Azerbaijan's communications minister meets with Turkish counterpart Economy 17 February 18:12
Azerbaijan, UK discuss military cooperation Politics 17 February 18:11
Canada annual inflation rate accelerates to 1.0% in January Other News 17 February 18:02
EDB to allocate funds for Kazakhstan-based production facility of Russian KAMAZ Business 17 February 18:02
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss military co-op Politics 17 February 18:01
COVID-19 vaccination continues in Azerbaijan - photo report from hospitals (PHOTO) Society 17 February 17:59
Resources of Nagorno-Karabakh region must be used efficiently – Azerbaijani Economy Ministry Business 17 February 17:59
Azerbaijan to create new mechanism for formation of wheat stocks Economy 17 February 17:49
Azerbaijan's ASCO warns local ships sailing in Caspian Sea against stormy weather Society 17 February 17:45
EFSE sets to deepen engagement with Georgian financial institutions Business 17 February 17:36
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy power supplies via tender Tenders 17 February 17:35
World Bank predicts unchanged inflation rate in Azerbaijan Finance 17 February 17:35
Growth of startup ecosystem - one of Azerbaijan's priority tasks, ministry says ICT 17 February 17:27
Kazakh oil services company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 17 February 17:24
South Korea eyes establishing new jewelry plant in Tashkent Uzbekistan 17 February 17:11
Data for cotton yarn sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange (January 2021) Business 17 February 17:09
Azerbaijan completes construction work on first section of Baku - border with Russia toll highway Transport 17 February 17:08
Saudi minister: Oil producers must remain extremely cautious Arab World 17 February 16:51
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17 February 16:46
Georgia continues preparations for free trade agreement with South Korea Business 17 February 16:46
Russian vaccine against COVID-19 certified in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17 February 16:44
Availability of safe, effective vaccines - huge step forward in COVID-19 battle - WHO Other News 17 February 16:38
Azerbaijan's Caspian Pharmed CJSC declares liquidation Business 17 February 16:29
Preparation for vaccination is absolutely key for each country - WHO Regional Advisor Other News 17 February 16:29
Iran's oil export would increase if FATF-related bill issue gets solved - analyst Oil&Gas 17 February 16:28
Iran discloses amount of loans issued to small and medium enterprises Finance 17 February 16:28
UNCTAD highly appreciates e-commerce level in Azerbaijan ICT 17 February 16:28
Shopify quarterly revenue beats, sees slower revenue growth in 2021 Other News 17 February 16:25
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender to buy spares Tenders 17 February 16:19
Retail chains in Georgia predict fuel price increase Oil&Gas 17 February 16:16
UAE’s activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in Jan.2021 Business 17 February 16:10
Business club of Azerbaijan's Trade Mission in Russia holds meeting Business 17 February 16:04
Amazon India to start manufacturing electronic products in India Other News 17 February 16:01
Iran's parliament approved sustainable steel chain production plan Business 17 February 15:52
Azerbaijan reports 165 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17 February 15:51
Russian analyst talks socio-economic situation in Armenia following Karabakh war Commentary 17 February 15:50
Daily average price for RON-80 gasoline at Uzbek commodity exchange up Oil&Gas 17 February 15:49
Kazakhstan, Croatia double trade turnover in 2020 Business 17 February 15:42
Azerbaijan sees increase in download speeds for mobile and broadband internet ICT 17 February 15:42
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss current situation in region Politics 17 February 15:32
Competitive procurement in Azerbaijan grows steadily - State Antimonopoly Service Business 17 February 15:32
Ryanair loses legal fight against French, Swedish airline state aid Europe 17 February 15:27
Baku Stock Exchange sees threefold increase in demand for Azerbaijani CB's notes Finance 17 February 15:24
Iran's IMIDRO expands coal concentrate production Business 17 February 15:23
French Total announces readiness to invest in further dev't of Kazakhstan's Kashagan field Oil&Gas 17 February 15:21
Foreign investment in Iran face difficulty due to FATF related bills Business 17 February 15:20
Azerbaijan records electricity generation growth at thermal power plants Oil&Gas 17 February 15:16
Google to invest $75 million in coronavirus-hit small businesses Europe 17 February 15:15
Azerbaijan provides Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Hadrut, Shusha with electricity (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 17 February 15:15
Iran continues co-op with IAEA after stopping implementing Additional Protocol Nuclear Program 17 February 15:11
Azerbaijan’s perspective oil & gas structures: even brighter future on horizon Oil&Gas 17 February 15:09
Turkmenistan takes steps in planning, deployment of assistance to migrants - IOM Business 17 February 15:08
Turkmenistan, IOM plan to hold online meeting soon Business 17 February 15:08
Produce in Georgia agency aims to expand one more factory Business 17 February 15:07
Uzbek commodity exchange reports volume of goods sold Feb. 8-14 Uzbekistan 17 February 15:07
Azerbaijan, Turkey to sign trade agreements Economy 17 February 15:05
Azerbaijan creates surplus stocks of main food products - State Service Business 17 February 15:05
Azerbaijani State Service for Antimonopoly Policy talks promising activities for 2021-23 Business 17 February 14:55
Volume of vegetables produced in Iran announced Business 17 February 14:50
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 17 Society 17 February 14:46
Iran not to expel IAEA inspectors - President Rouhani Nuclear Program 17 February 14:33
Development of several oil reservoirs to be launched in Iran Oil&Gas 17 February 14:33
Azerbaijani Migration Service talks documents required for visiting some countries Society 17 February 14:26
Southern Gas Corridor increased Italian PSV market liquidity Oil&Gas 17 February 14:23
Azerbaijan talks amount of sanctions imposed on violators of antimonopoly law Business 17 February 14:18
Uzbekneftegaz works on improving industrial wastewater treatment Oil&Gas 17 February 14:16
Azerbaijan increases electricity generation Oil&Gas 17 February 14:16
Ford to switch to all-electric car range in Europe by 2030 Europe 17 February 14:10
Gas from Israel, Turkmenistan may join Southern Gas Corridor in future - SOCAR Oil&Gas 17 February 14:09
Uzbekistan, Hungary eye creating conditions for expanding mutual trade Business 17 February 14:05
UNFPA sends aid to Azerbaijani medical personnel in war-torn areas (PHOTO) Society 17 February 14:05
Domestic production of equipment in Iran's mining sector continues Business 17 February 13:56
Bitcoin's record price unsustainable without lower volatility - JPMorgan Finance 17 February 13:50
Azerbaijan developing plan to promote beekeeping industry in liberated lands Business 17 February 13:44
Turkmenistan, International Organization for Migration plan to strike co-funding deal Business 17 February 13:42
Japan provides humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan Politics 17 February 13:40
India ends barrier on surveying, mapping to boost infrastructure Other News 17 February 13:29
Indian Housing Project commences in Galle Other News 17 February 13:27
All news