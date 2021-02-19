NASA's astrobiology rover Perseverance makes historic Mars landing

Other News 19 February 2021 02:01 (UTC+04:00)
NASA's astrobiology rover Perseverance makes historic Mars landing

NASA’s science rover Perseverance, the most advanced astrobiology laboratory ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere on Thursday and landed safely on the floor of a vast crater, its first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Mission managers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles burst into applause and cheers as radio signals confirmed that the six-wheeled rover had survived its perilous descent and arrived within its target zone inside Jezero Crater, site of a long-vanished Martian lake bed.

The robotic vehicle sailed through space for nearly seven months, covering 293 million miles (472 million km) before piercing the Martian atmosphere at 12,000 miles per hour (19,000 km per hour) to begin its approach to touchdown on the planet’s surface.

Moments after touchdown, Perseverance beamed back its first black-and-white images from the Martian surface, one of them showing the rover’s shadow cast on the desolate, rocky landing site.

Because it takes radio waves 11 minutes to travel from Mars to Earth, the SUV-sized rover had already reached the Martian surface by the time its arrival was confirmed by signals relayed to Earth from one of several satellites orbiting Mars.

The spacecraft’s self-guided descent and landing during a complex series of maneuvers that NASA dubbed “the seven minutes of terror” stands as the most elaborate and challenging feat in the annals of robotic spaceflight.

“It really is the beginning of a new era,” NASA’s associate administrator for science, Thomas Zurbuchen, said earlier in the day during NASA’s webcast of the event.

The landing represented the riskiest part of two-year, $2.7 billion endeavor whose primary aim is to search for possible fossilized signs of microbes that may have flourished on Mars some 3 billion years ago, when the fourth planet from the sun was warmer, wetter and potentially hospitable to life.

Scientists hope to find biosignatures embedded in samples of ancient sediments that Perseverance is designed to extract from Martian rock for future analysis back on Earth - the first such specimens ever collected by humankind from another planet.

Two subsequent Mars missions are planned to retrieve the samples and return them to NASA in the next decade.

Thursday’s landing came as a triumph for a pandemic-weary United States in the grips of economic dislocation caused by the COVID-19 public health crisis.

SEARCH FOR ANCIENT LIFE

NASA scientists have described Perseverance as the most ambitious of nearly 20 U.S. missions to Mars dating back to the Mariner spacecraft’s 1965 fly-by.

Larger and packed with more instruments than the four Mars rovers preceding it, Perseverance is set to build on previous findings that liquid water once flowed on the Martian surface and that carbon and other minerals altered by water and considered precursors to the evolution of life were present.

Perseverance’s payload also includes demonstration projects that could help pave the way for eventual human exploration of Mars, including a device to convert the carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere into pure oxygen.

The box-shaped tool, the first built to extract a natural resource of direct use to humans from an extraterrestrial environment, could prove invaluable for future human life support on Mars and for producing rocket propellant to fly astronauts home.

Another experimental prototype carried by Perseverance is a miniature helicopter designed to test the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. If successful, the 4-pound (1.8-kg) helicopter could lead to low-altitude aerial surveillance of distant worlds, officials said.

The daredevil nature of the rover’s descent to the Martian surface, at a site that NASA described as both tantalizing to scientists and especially hazardous for landing, was a momentous achievement in itself.

The multi-stage spacecraft carrying the rover soared into the top of Martian atmosphere at nearly 16 times the speed of sound on Earth, angled to produce aerodynamic lift while jet thrusters adjusted its trajectory.

A jarring, supersonic parachute inflation further slowed the descent, giving way to deployment of a rocket-powered “sky crane” vehicle that flew to a safe landing spot, lowered the rover on tethers, then flew off to crash a safe distance away.

Perseverance’s immediate predecessor, the rover Curiosity, landed in 2012 and remains in operation, as does the stationary lander InSight, which arrived in 2018 to study the deep interior of Mars.

Last week, separate probes launched by the United Arab Emirates and China reached Martian orbit. NASA has three Mars satellites in orbit, along with two from the European Space Agency.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Mine explosion kills one in Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan
Mine explosion kills one in Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan
Azerbaijani PM meets with Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani PM meets with Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey (PHOTO)
Daily rate of Azerbaijani manat against USD in 2020 remained stable - CBA
Daily rate of Azerbaijani manat against USD in 2020 remained stable - CBA
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
German interior minister defends COVID-19 border controls Europe 03:14
UN chief calls for end to war with nature Other News 02:39
NASA's astrobiology rover Perseverance makes historic Mars landing Other News 02:01
United States signals it is ready to resume talks with Iran US 01:19
Pfizer plans to test COVID-19 vaccine booster targeting the South African variant Other News 00:35
Role of innovations in development of digital payments in Azerbaijan during pandemic Economy 18 February 23:58
Michel says he spoke to Iran's Rouhani, EU backs nuclear deal Nuclear Program 18 February 23:55
Mine explosion kills one in Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan Other News 18 February 23:33
NATO boosts Iraq mission with thousands of personnel Other News 18 February 23:07
Turkey reports around 7,200 daily virus cases Turkey 18 February 22:49
Iran to export €5mn of medical equipment to Indonesia Business 18 February 22:48
Creation of wind energy in Kyrgyzstan discussed in South Korea Kyrgyzstan 18 February 22:47
Giorgi Gakharia hopes his resignation to deescalate situation Georgia 18 February 22:46
Romania committed to expanding partnership with Kazakhstan to reach full potential - MFA Business 18 February 22:43
Azerbaijani PM meets with Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 18 February 22:39
Biden to focus on COVID-19, China at G7's Friday meeting - White House US 18 February 22:33
WHO pledges to boost Africa's response to Ebola, COVID-19 Other News 18 February 22:09
Putin, Erdogan discuss possible deliveries of Russian vaccines to Turkey Turkey 18 February 21:45
UK records another 12,057 coronavirus cases, 454 deaths Europe 18 February 21:17
Reps of Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs, Turkish SMEs Development Organization meet (PHOTO) Economy 18 February 20:50
Daily rate of Azerbaijani manat against USD in 2020 remained stable - CBA Finance 18 February 20:33
Azerbaijan’s trade representative office to be established in Istanbul Economy 18 February 20:12
Inflation remains below target range level in Azerbaijan Finance 18 February 19:59
Minister talks opportunities for entrepreneurs on Azerbaijan's liberated lands Business 18 February 19:57
Azerbaijan, Turkey sign several agreements Politics 18 February 19:36
New period beginning for Azerbaijan after victory in Karabakh war - PM Politics 18 February 19:34
COVID-19 affected Azerbaijan’s economic ties with Turkey – PM Economy 18 February 19:33
Monetary aggregates up in Azerbaijan - Central Bank Finance 18 February 19:32
New Nakhchivan corridor plays most important role in implementation of "3+3" format – PM Economy 18 February 18:58
Azerbaijan names number of economically active citizens for Jan. 2021 Society 18 February 18:55
Ankara holds Turkish-Azerbaijani business forum (PHOTO) Economy 18 February 18:52
TRACECA to develop competitive tariffs for container shipping Economy 18 February 18:47
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan corridor - extremely important for Turkey - trade minister Economy 18 February 18:44
No ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh region recently - Russian MFA Politics 18 February 18:40
All players of innovation ecosystem can use opportunities of INNOLAND center - ASAN Service Economy 18 February 18:32
Azerbaijani PM meets with Turkish VP Politics 18 February 17:54
Kazakhstan identifies measures, projects to boost agriculture output in 2021 Business 18 February 17:53
Azerbaijani Ombudsman comments on ex-president of Armenia confirming shelling of civilians Politics 18 February 17:47
Presidents of Turkey and Russia exchange views on various issues Politics 18 February 17:46
Georgian Dream party nominates candidate for prime minister Georgia 18 February 17:46
Successful rollout of COVID-19 vaccine to offer economic activity impetus in Kazakhstan Business 18 February 17:39
Second COVID-19 wave in Eurozone poses threat for Kazakhstan's oil market - WB Business 18 February 17:32
All perpetrators of terror in Azerbaijan’s Barda town must be punished - Russian MP (PHOTO) Politics 18 February 17:30
Uzbekistan notes increase in furniture export Uzbekistan 18 February 17:27
Azerbaijan sees growth in number of customer accounts in banks as of 2020 Finance 18 February 17:27
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan talk further expanding of regional co-op Uzbekistan 18 February 17:25
Data on gasoline sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange for Jan. 2021 Business 18 February 17:25
Uzbekistan among few countries with positive overall economy growth - IMF Uzbekistan 18 February 17:21
UN, Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society send humanitarian aid to conflict-affected persons in Tartar Society 18 February 17:08
GGF finalizing review of solar panel projects in Georgia Oil&Gas 18 February 17:06
Uzbekistan’s activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in Jan.2021 Business 18 February 17:06
Azerbaijani border guards receiving COVID-19 vaccine (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18 February 16:58
Kazakhstan needs more reforms to sustain economic recovery in post pandemic times - WB Business 18 February 16:58
Uzbekneftegaz, Russian geological holding eye introducing technologies in geophysical well surveys Oil&Gas 18 February 16:43
Nothing left in Aghdam city except mosque - Russian MP (VIDEO) Politics 18 February 16:41
FMO closes loan agreement with Georgian Credo Bank Business 18 February 16:38
Azerbaijan confirms 155 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 18 February 16:37
Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry sums up RES dev't results for 2020 Oil&Gas 18 February 16:28
Azerbaijan scales up polyethylene production in Jan. 2021 Business 18 February 16:21
Russian MP witnesses vandalism of Armenians in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 18 February 16:17
Uzbekistan accelerates introduction of artificial intelligence technologies ICT 18 February 16:15
Azerbaijan increases electricity production Oil&Gas 18 February 16:08
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand down Finance 18 February 16:01
Volume of Azerbaijani tomatoes banned for import to Russia revealed Business 18 February 15:57
Azerbaijan starts vaccination of State Border Service employees (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 18 February 15:50
Footage from Aliaghaly village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18 February 15:48
Iran-Azerbaijan railway lines and border opportunities should be activated - Zarif Business 18 February 15:47
Kazakhstan nearly doubles imports from Turkmenistan amid COVID-19 Business 18 February 15:47
Azerbaijan discloses volume of cargo transited by ships Transport 18 February 15:28
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan to prepare new intergovernmental agreement on Dostlug field Politics 18 February 15:28
Turkish venture fund promoting Azerbaijani start-up projects ICT 18 February 15:28
Georgian Papari Valley discusses wine exports to major markets Business 18 February 15:24
Uzbekistan’s banks reduce circulation of bank cards Finance 18 February 15:18
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant announces tender to buy electric engines Tenders 18 February 15:18
Turkmen Ministry of Construction opens tender for construction of park Tenders 18 February 15:17
Uzbekistan, French SUEZ talk implementation of water supply transformation in Tashkent Uzbekistan 18 February 15:17
Kazakhstan's revenues from air cargo transport double year-on-year Transport 18 February 15:16
Turkish president receives Azerbaijani PM Politics 18 February 15:10
Kazakhstan sees decrease in exports to Italy in 2020 Business 18 February 15:05
Azerbaijan shares data on cargo shipments via TRACECA for 2020 Transport 18 February 15:05
Nominal income of Azerbaijani population down in January 2021 Finance 18 February 15:05
Kazakhstan boosts extraction of lead and zinc ores Business 18 February 15:04
Visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and Turkey enters into force Politics 18 February 14:57
Volume of cargo transshipment from Italy via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 18 February 14:56
Iran's raw steel production increases Business 18 February 14:55
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 18 Society 18 February 14:54
Azerbaijani minister meets with Turkish Digital Transformation Office's chief Economy 18 February 14:40
Bahar Azadi gold coin price in Iran shows upward trend Finance 18 February 14:39
Turkey shares data on cargo movement through Aliaga port for January 2021 Turkey 18 February 14:39
Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan and Turkey on co-op in field of media approved Politics 18 February 14:38
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan talk uniting the transport systems of Asia and Europe Transport 18 February 14:34
Turkey's steel exports to Uzbekistan increase Turkey 18 February 14:32
Foodgrain production set to touch a record high in India Other News 18 February 14:30
Georgian Dream to nominate new PM candidate Georgia 18 February 14:29
Iran could become second-largest producer in OPEC - Iranian energy expert Oil&Gas 18 February 14:25
EU Delegation's head talks joint projects in Azerbaijan Economy 18 February 14:22
Industrial and mining facilities launched in Iran Business 18 February 14:09
Uzbekistan introduces compulsory certification of environmentally hazardous products Uzbekistan 18 February 14:08
Britain's Prince Philip, 99, spends a second night in hospital Europe 18 February 14:07
UK consumer spending weakens over week to Feb. 11 Europe 18 February 13:55
All news