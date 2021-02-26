India's April-Jan fiscal deficit hits 66.8% of full-year target
India’s federal fiscal deficit in the 10 months to end-January stood at 12.34 trillion rupees ($167 billion), or 66.8% of the revised budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Net tax receipts were 11.02 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 25.17 trillion rupees, the data showed.
On Feb. 1, the government revised its fiscal deficit target for the current year that runs through March to 9.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), instead of its original target of 3.5% of GDP as the coronavirus pandemic lead to lower tax collection and higher spending.
