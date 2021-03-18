Bangladesh: Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary, golden jubilee of independence celebrations start

Bangladesh on Wednesday started 10-day celebration of 50 years of its independence and birth anniversary of founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The celebration is commencing in the country on the day that marks 101st birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Streets and big buildings in the national capital have been decorated with colorful festoons, flags and banners to celebrate one of the country’s biggest celebrations set to begin at 4 pm at the National Parade Ground, reports Dhaka Tribune.

Bangladesh’s President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be joined by the Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the event. China’s President Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga are expected to send video messages. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend as chief guest at the concluding event of the 10-day celebrations on March 26 at the National Parade Ground, the newspaper reported.

Beside the main event at the Parade Ground, many other virtual and online events will be held across the country from 17 to 29 March.

Indian PM Narendra Modi, who will soon visit Bangladesh, wished the country on Bangabandhu's birth anniversary.

"My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary. He is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic #MujibBorsho celebrations," Modi tweeted.