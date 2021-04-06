United Airlines prepares to shake up white, male-dominated pilot population

Other News 6 April 2021 16:55 (UTC+04:00)
United Airlines prepares to shake up white, male-dominated pilot population

United Airlines said on Tuesday it wants women and people of color to make up at least half of the 5,000 pilots it plans to train this decade at its new flight school, a push to diversify a career traditionally dominated by white men, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The announcement comes as U.S. airlines resume pilot hiring halted last year during the pandemic and as they find themselves in the crosshairs of politically charged issues involving race.

“We want to make sure that we are tapping into a big deep talent pool and not limiting ourselves to just one section of the pond,” Chief Communications Officer Josh Earnest said on a Zoom call with journalists.

Chicago-based United joined Delta Air Lines and American Airlines on Monday in speaking out against voting restrictions following recent legislation in states like Georgia that activist groups say unfairly target Black and other racial minority voters.

United is the only major U.S. airline to own a flight school, the United Aviate Academy, which it bought last year just before vanishing demand because of the pandemic forced the industry to scale back its operations.

Now, as more Americans are vaccinated, airlines are ramping up again.

United plans to hire 10,000 pilots by 2030, half coming through its academy, and the rest from other airlines or the U.S. military.

Of United’s roughly 12,000 pilots, about 7% are women and 13% people of color, the company said.

There are fewer than 100 black women pilots flying for major airlines, United pilot Carole Hopson said on the call, adding this situation had to change.

Becoming a pilot can be a long and costly pursuit and the company is offering $1.2 million in academy scholarships.

The airline’s credit card partner, JPMorgan Chase, will fund another $1.2 million for women and people of color accepted to the academy, which expects to enroll 100 students this year.

United said it hopes the program gives it an advantage in recruiting and training pilots as the industry braces for a wave of retirements at the mandatory age of 65 and after thousands retired early during the pandemic.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran ready to hold meeting of commission on economic cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Iran ready to hold meeting of commission on economic cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
MFA says Iran-Kyrgyzstan trade turnover has potential to grow (PHOTO)
MFA says Iran-Kyrgyzstan trade turnover has potential to grow (PHOTO)
Iran should have long-term agreements with other countries, similar to one with China - official
Iran should have long-term agreements with other countries, similar to one with China - official
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for completing assessment of iron ore deposits in Dashkasan Business 18:13
OIC delegation leaves Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and arrives in Ganja Politics 18:09
Japanese ambassador to Azerbaijan views activities of AzerGold OJSC (PHOTO) Business 18:07
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iranian ports declines Transport 17:58
France sees global tax deal in reach after U.S. pledge US 17:55
Azerbaijan records non-oil export value's decrease in 2020 Business 17:51
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly rising Finance 17:51
Uzbekistan moves ahead with privatization of 18 state-owned enterprises Uzbekistan 17:46
Iran has taken big steps to expand peaceful nuclear activities - government Nuclear Program 17:43
Etihad Airways inaugurates Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi route Israel 17:39
Traffic in Suez canal not affected by tanker's engine failure - canal authority Arab World 17:36
IMF raises its growth forecast for UK economy after 2020 crash Europe 17:32
IMF unveils inflation outlook in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022 Finance 17:28
Moody`s improves outlook on Azerbaijan's credit rating Finance 17:26
Azerbaijani economy minister talks importance of co-op with ADB on economic dev't (PHOTO) Finance 17:26
COVID-19 vaccinated Azerbaijani citizens can be granted benefits - expert Society 17:22
Latvian companies interested in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands - embassy Economy 17:21
IMF predicts economic growth in Azerbaijan Finance 17:21
IMF expects 30% growth in oil prices Oil&Gas 17:19
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors Tenders 17:17
Kazakhstan's local plants boost agriculture machinery manufacturing Business 17:16
Georgia establishes Interagency Council for Development and Reform Business 17:15
Azerbaijan, Masdar company sign agreements on solar power plant project (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 17:01
United Airlines prepares to shake up white, male-dominated pilot population Other News 16:55
Georgia outlines new market for car exports Business 16:51
Turkmenistan's Turkmentehnogurlusyk company opens tender for providing communication services Tenders 16:49
Georgia sees increase in exports of agricultural commodities Business 16:47
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 16:41
Ukraine to resume regular flights to Uzbekistan Transport 16:35
Uzbekistan GTL announces tender for construction of mechanical repair shop Tenders 16:33
Azerbaijan's ASCO implementing major projects in dev't of int'l trade, transit Transport 16:33
Hungarian companies to enhance trade opportunities in Central Asia Kazakhstan 16:32
Kazakhstan's President Tokayev vaccinated against COVID-19 Kazakhstan 16:30
Russia to finance update of municipal and road equipment park in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:30
Kazakhstan’s largest gas supply company reports annual decrease in revenues Business 16:27
Azerbaijan's ancient history, rich culture and art presented within Muslim Art and Culture Festival Society 16:24
Kazakhstan introducing new food standards Kazakhstan 16:23
UK’s activity on Turkmen commodity and raw materials exchange in March 2021 Business 16:20
Azerbaijan to establish Commercialization & Technology Transfer Center Politics 16:16
Armenia's firing of Iskander-M missile at Shusha - war crime, says Azerbaijani PM Politics 16:15
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund to join system of instant payments Business 16:09
Russian Corporation to finance supply of metro trains for Uzbekistan Railways Transport 16:07
WHO does not back vaccination passports for now Europe 16:00
Azerbaijan records surplus in oil, gas sector over 2020 Business 15:58
Azerbaijan's state agency reconstructing several roads in one of Baku's districts (PHOTO) Economy 15:53
Kazakhstan, Hungary to resume direct flights Transport 15:51
Russian holding to participate in creation of ‘smart city’ in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region ICT 15:50
Germany's Scholz greets U.S. move to work on global corporate minimum tax rate Europe 15:49
Netanyahu gets official nod to form next Israeli government Israel 15:42
OIC reps visit Imaret cemetery in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:33
Number of contracts signed with Russian exporters at industrial exhibition in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:31
Iran ready to hold meeting of commission on economic cooperation with Kyrgyzstan Politics 15:31
Kazakh oil extracting company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 15:28
Volume of gas pumped into Iran's Shourijeh D, Sarajeh storage facilities increases Oil&Gas 15:25
Uzbekistan considers involving Iranian seaports to intensify transport co-op Transport 15:25
OIC clearly stands for Azerbaijan’s right to liberate lands through international resolutions Politics 15:01
OIC member-states support Azerbaijan - Assistant Sec-Gen (VIDEO) Politics 14:57
Iran on route to revive JCPOA Nuclear Program 14:46
OIC offers political support to Azerbaijan in its struggle against Armenian aggression Politics 14:45
India well-prepared to combat second wave of Covid-19: Finance ministry report Other News 14:37
Euro zone unemployment unchanged in February Europe 14:36
OIC reps pray in Juma Mosque during visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:36
Sputnik maker ties up with Indian firm to produce 100 mn doses Other News 14:35
India completes arch of world's highest railway bridge Other News 14:30
Klil, Wipro join JVP-Industry 4.0 incubator collaboration Other News 14:27
Azerbaijan reveals data on 2M2021 problem loans Finance 14:23
Germany expects deal on new IMF reserves to help poorest countries in pandemic Europe 14:02
Georgia intends to expand export honey to Europe Business 13:58
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 6 Uzbekistan 13:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 6 Society 13:53
Armenia must be constructive and share minefield maps with Azerbaijan - Ukrainian expert Commentary 13:51
Nepal, India to conduct joint study on construction activities being undertaken around Mahakali River Other News 13:45
India condoles loss of lives in ‘tragic’ ferry accident in Bangladesh Other News 13:44
Azerbaijan discloses volume of payments made via contactless VISA cards Business 13:39
SOCAR Turkey following developments to resume jet fuel output Oil&Gas 13:36
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks grows Finance 13:31
DRDO develops new technology that will protect naval ships from missile attacks Other News 13:27
OIC's representatives visiting Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam city (PHOTO) Politics 13:25
Trade turnover between Russia's Ulyanovsk region, Azerbaijan increased despite pandemic Business 13:24
Iran’s ICOFC declares production data Oil&Gas 13:24
India, UAE, Israel Trilateral Trade Could Reach USD 110 Billion By 2030: Diplomats Other News 13:24
Volume of dollar deposits in Azerbaijan in Feb.2021 down Finance 13:20
Iran’s Esfahan Steel Company shares data on revenues Business 13:20
Georgian PM tests positive for COVID-19 Georgia 13:20
Azerbaijan Insurers Association, Agricultural Insurance Fund ink memorandum on insurance sector dev't Finance 13:16
Signal troops of Azerbaijan, Turkey holding joint tactical exercises (VIDEO) Politics 13:15
Azerbaijani Digital Trade Hub enhances int'l co-op ICT 13:13
Presentation of Iran's new nuclear achievements to be held Nuclear Program 12:58
Gazprombank may finance modernization of gas transmission system in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:50
Turkey, Azerbaijan to set up joint commission on defense issues Politics 12:46
Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery increases energy exports Oil&Gas 12:43
SOCAR Turkey details digitalization projects at STAR Refinery Oil&Gas 12:39
Azerbaijan may introduce global payment systems to work locally Economy 12:38
MFA says Iran-Kyrgyzstan trade turnover has potential to grow (PHOTO) Politics 12:28
Azerbaijan Railways preparing to launch cashless fare payments Economy 12:26
Azerbaijani population's demand for US dollars increases Finance 12:21
OIC representatives arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 12:20
Housing rental prices in Baku decrease in February 2021 Business 12:19
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy cement Tenders 12:08
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan rebound Finance 12:03
All news